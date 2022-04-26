"There’s probably a lot of people praying on my downfall but I don’t really feel it cause the love overpowers everything" - Naomi Osaka on social media

Tennis superstar and one of the best players in the world, Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to address her naysayers as she launched a stern warning against her doubters in hopes of her downfall this year.

Osaka is currently in the middle of a controversy along with Andy Murray surrounding the wildcard entry for the 2022 Madrid Masters as the tournament has come under immense scrutiny for not awarding more Spanish players with wildcard entries.

Osaka, unbeknownst to the fans, took to Twitter to post a cryptic message talking about how the positive feelings always trump the negativity towards her. Osaka said:

"Lol I just want to say if you fw me thank you. Tbh there’s probably a lot of people praying on my downfall but I don’t really feel it cause the love overpowers everything. Thank you."

The organizers for the Madrid Open announced their list of wildcard entries for this year's edition of the tournament as the likes of Murray, Osaka, Carlos Gimeno, Lucas Pouille and others all made the cut for the event.

However, this could very well be about Osaka's mental health as the superstar has not played on clay since last year's French Open and is very likely addressing her ill-wishers.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 thus far

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot to Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women's final of the Miami Open

Dubbed the next player to dominate the women's game for the next decade, Naomi Osaka had a poor run of results at the start of 2022 but has picked up some steam recently.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has played in only four tournaments this year, with the latest one being the Miami Open where she reached the final of the event losing to Iga Świątek in straight sets.

She lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the tournament before Miami at Indian Wells in her second match of the tournament and did not go past Amanda Anisimova in the round-of-32 at the Australian Open, despite having match points against the American.

She also participated in the WTA 250 tournament in Melbourne, where she made the semifinals. She was set to go up against Kudermetova but had to concede a walkover due to an injury.

Despite being ranked World No. 36, Osaka needed a wildcard to compete in her next tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, which begins at April 28.

