"There's no snake oil or magical healing crystal that Novak Djokovic doesn't believe in" - Tennis fans react to Serb's French Open chest device

Novak Djokovic has already made headlines in the opening days of the French Open, most recently displaying what looked like a chest device during his second-round fixture against Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic said during his post-match press conference that it was an efficient nanotechnology that helped him give his best on the court.

"You know, my team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that's the biggest secret of my career. If it wasn't for that, I probably wouldn't be sitting here," the Serb said.

It was later revealed that the device Djokovic had is called Taopatch and is produced by an Italian company named Tao Technologies.

Fans reacted to the Serb using a nanotechnological device, with one claiming that he believed in every snake oil and magical healing crystal.

"There's no snake oil or magical healing crystal that Djokovic doesn't believe in," the user's tweet read.

One fan was surprised by the fact that Djokovic believed in having nanotechnological devices in his body but not in vaccines, referring to his desire to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The man believes in that but not in vaccines," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated:

"I’m fairly certain you could convince Djokovic to shove a coconut up his arse if you promised it had special natural healing crystal energy."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the French Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the third round of the French Open after defeating Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3. He previously triumphed 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the opening round.

The Serb, who is seeded third at the French Open, will next take on 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round. The Spaniard booked his place in the Round of 32 by beating Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina will lock horns for the fourth time, with the Serb leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Whoever out of Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina comes out on top, will take on either 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz or Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round of the French Open.

