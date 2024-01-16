Tennis fans reacted to Jannik Sinner's fan group, known as the Carota Boys, doing a press conference at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner boasts a devoted fan group known as the Carota Boys. They don vibrant carrot costumes and support the Italian wherever he plays. Recently, the Carota Boys were seen in the stands at the Rod Laver Arena, cheering on Jannik Sinner during his first-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Sinner won his match against the Dutchman. Following his win, the Carota Boys were seen doing a press conference. Tennis fans were surprised to see them in a press conference at the Melbourne Slam.

They took to social media to express their opinions. One fan expressed surprise at the presence of fans in a press conference. They questioned the authenticity of the Carota Boys, suggesting that they might be an "industry plant." According to this fan, it is impossible for a group of individuals dressed in carrot costumes to quickly form partnerships and be able to attend all the Slams.

"Nah there’s no way they aren’t industry plant like to just get carrot costumes , end up immediately with partnerships , attend all slams etc like it’s just not realistic I’m sorry," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan expressed their discontent, claiming that the presence of the Carota Boys at the press conference had transformed them into an "anti" of Jannik Sinner.

"This just turned me into a jannik anti," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on the Carota Boys being at the Australian Open 2024: "It's nice to see them in the stands"

Carota Boys at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open. Following his win, during the post-match press conference, Sinner acknowledged the support he received from the Carota Boys throughout the match. The World No. 4 stated that it was "nice to see them" amongst the crowd.

"Yeah, it feels good. I was not expecting them to come here, but it's nice to see them in the stands (smiling). Obviously we have made some great memories together, no, with all the support they give me," Sinner said.

Sinner stated that he was happy to see the Carota Boys gaining recognition and jokingly suggested that they were getting "more famous" than him. He emphasized that their presence serves as a driving force, motivating him to perform well and win his matches.

"Yeah, they are getting more famous than I am slowly (smiling). You know, I'm happy for them, no? It's nice to have them. Obviously I also have to watch out for myself, because, you know, I want to win as many matches as possible, but maybe this support gives me in the key moments maybe this extra belief maybe. Who knows? Let's see how it goes here. But I'm happy that they are here," he added.

Jannik Sinner will face Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open.