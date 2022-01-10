"There's no way Novak Djokovic can be the tennis version of James Bond, Roger Federer is James Bond" - Luke Jensen

1993 French Open doubles champion Luke Jensen believes Novak Djokovic can never be as popular or loved as Roger Federer, who he reckons is the "James Bond" of tennis.

Novak Djokovic may have the numbers and records on his side, but the Serb still seems to be behind Federer and Rafael Nadal when it comes to popularity. Last year, the World No. 1 was heckled by spectators in some of his matches at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

But at the 2021 US Open, the crowd were behind Djokovic who was chasing the elusive Calendar Slam. However, his hopes were thwarted by Daniil Medvedev, who defeated him in straight sets in the final.

While speaking on a recent episode of 'Off The Ball', Jensen referred to the championship match, stressing that the occasion had clearly gotten to Djokovic.

"I was on the court with the biggest men's match in over 50 years - Rod Laver won the calendar Grand Slam in 1969. And you've got Novak Djokovic, which, you know, all these years later playing at last year's US Open for that calendar grand slam against Medvedev," Luke Jensen said. "I was across the court from Novak. And I'd never seen him so panicked, so afraid of the match, of the moment."

Djokovic broke down in tears towards the end of the match as he could no longer control his emotions. Jensen pointed this out before claiming that the Serb is an individual who wants to be "liked" by the crowds.

"The nerves that really got to him that he couldn't function, he was crying towards the end of the match, and during the match on the sideline, it was so overwhelming," Jensen went on. "He wants to be liked so bad by the crowd."

Jensen believes Djokovic is keen to become a larger-than-life image in tennis like Federer but is woefully struggling in that regard. According to the American, Federer's spotless image on and off the court is what sets him apart. On the other hand, Djokovic often finds himself embroiled in one controversy or another.

"And unfortunately, he (Djokovic) didn't win that match. But he I think he's trying to reach for something that - there's no way he can be the tennis version of James Bond. Roger Federer is James Bond," Luke Jensen said.

"He's (Roger Federer) the greatest player that ever played because of what he does on the court," he added. "But also off the court the way he conducts himself. He doesn't get in these jams and messes that that Novak seems to get into, like from time to time consistently now."

"I saw Brad Pitt in the President's Box in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open standing up after every point because he wanted Novak Djokovic to win so bad" - Luke Jensen

(From L-R) Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Joseph Mazzello, and Rami Malek watch the US Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic

While Djokovic may not receive the kind of love fans have for Federer and Nadal, the 55-year-old pointed that the Serb had some celebrity support. Famous Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper had flown in to watch Djokovic in the US Open final and were vociferously rooting for the Serb against Medvedev.

"The thing is, we all respect him (Novak Djokovic). I wonder if he even knows what you know, he sees the the love they give to to Federer and the love they give to Nadal," Jensen said. "It's a different type of love for him. There's a respect for sure. I mean, I saw Brad Pitt in the President's box in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open standing up after every point because he wanted Novak to win so bad. Actor Bradley Cooper, same thing. All these celebrities, huge, huge icons in the movie industry supporting him. They're flying in from LA to see him."

