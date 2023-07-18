"There's no way out" - Marketa Vondrousova reveals what tattoo she wants for her & her coach after Wimbledon success

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, recently revealed what tattoo she and her coach will get after their incredible success at the Major in the British capital. Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final, capping off an exciting two weeks of tennis on their side of the draw.

The unseeded Czech recovered from a slow start to win the opening set decisively, and despite a brief setback in the second, she maintained her cool to win her first Grand Slam title.

Before winning the grass-court Major, Marketa Vondrousova was asked if she would get a Wimbledon tattoo if she won the grass-court Major in the British capital.

The Czech responded jokingly that she has a bet with her coach that if she wins a Grand Slam title, her coach will get a tattoo, so she hopes to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

"I have a bet with my coach. If I win a Grand Slam, he's going to get [a tattoo], so I hope I will [win Wimbledon]. Yeah, I mean, we'll see what happens," Vondrousova said.

Marketa Vondrousova was again asked what kind of tattoo she and her coach would get during the Wimbledon Champions Dinner. She revealed that they will both get a tattoo of a little strawberry.

"I think we are going to get a little strawberry somewhere (laughing). Yeah, that's true. There's no way out, no," she added.

"After everything I have been through, it's amazing I can stand here and hold this" - Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova pictured with her Wimbledon trophy.

Marketa Vondrousova said in her victory speech that it was "amazing" to be holding the Wimbledon trophy—the Venus Rosewater Dish—after all she had been through.

"After everything I have been through, I had a cast last time, it's amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy. I don't know how I've done it," she said, adding, "The comebacks are not easy you never know what to expect. I was hoping I could comeback to this level and now I am here."

The 24-year-old found herself reveling in an astonishing victory on one of the biggest stages. By accomplishing this feat, she etched her name as the first unseeded female champion of the grass-court Major in the Open Era.

Also, following her remarkable title run at the Major in the British capital, Vondrousova made a remarkable ascent into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.