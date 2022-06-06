"There isn't a single sportsperson who has dominated a single event like Nadal has dominated Roland Garros" - Fans react to Ivan Ljubicic's idea to rename main court at French Open after the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal's 14th French Open title drew a wide range of reactions, mostly in awe and admiration at the Spaniard's incredible achievement. Among those reactions was one from Ivan Ljubicic, a former World No. 3 and current coach of Roger Federer.
Ljubicic wrote on social media soon after the final between Nadal and Casper Ruud, applauding the Spaniard's feat before proposing the idea of renaming the biggest court at Roland Garros, Court Philippe-Chatrier, after the 14-time champion.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has played 14 finals on the iconic court and won all of them. Fans on Twitter reacted to Ljubicic's interesting idea, with some of them giving a big 'thumbs up' to it.
"I said this yesterday. I support the call to change Roland Garros center court to Rafael Nadal. I strongly believe without any doubt that Nadal has earned the right to bear the name of a court he has so made proudly his and a worldwide phenomenon," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"COULD NOT AGREE MORE. 112-3; 14-0. Grand slam no. 22 in 2022. Turning 36 years old during the tournament - making him the oldest winner ever, after his first win at 19. RAFA IS KING," said a tweet from another account.
Another such fan expressed that the court should have been renamed after the Spaniard won his 12th title itself.
Meanwhile, there were others who did not quite agree with the proposal and wanted the court's name to stay as is.
"We did not call the Stade de France, Zinedine-Zidane stadium after its double in 98. So the Philippe-Chatrier court will remain Philippe Chatrier (translated)," said one fan.
Is Rafael Nadal likely to return to bid for a 15th French Open title?
The World No. 4 played the French Open in extreme conditions, having to anesthetise his left leg throughout the fortnight to be able to play. The Spaniard does not want to keep playing tennis in that manner and will soon experiment with a new treatment for his foot injury, which, if successful, will help him play for much longer.
Speaking after Sunday's final, Rafael Nadal shed light on the new treatment.
"That's the thing that we are planning to do the next week. I don't know yet when. And then I don't know how to say in English exactly the treatment, but gonna be a radio frequency injection on the nerve and trying to burn a little bit the nerve and create the impact that I have now on the nerve for a long period of time," he explained in a news conference.
If that does not work out, the 22-time Major champ and his team will then explore the possibility of another major surgery that could keep him out of the game for some time. The 36-year-old's fans will have to wait with bated breath to learn more about his future in tennis.