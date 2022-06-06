"There isn't a single sportsperson who has dominated a single event like Nadal has dominated Roland Garros" - Fans react to Ivan Ljubicic's idea to rename main court at French Open after the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal's 14th French Open title drew a wide range of reactions, mostly in awe and admiration at the Spaniard's incredible achievement. Among those reactions was one from Ivan Ljubicic, a former World No. 3 and current coach of Roger Federer.

Ljubicic wrote on social media soon after the final between Nadal and Casper Ruud, applauding the Spaniard's feat before proposing the idea of renaming the biggest court at Roland Garros, Court Philippe-Chatrier, after the 14-time champion.

Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has played 14 finals on the iconic court and won all of them. Fans on Twitter reacted to Ljubicic's interesting idea, with some of them giving a big 'thumbs up' to it.

"I said this yesterday. I support the call to change Roland Garros center court to Rafael Nadal. I strongly believe without any doubt that Nadal has earned the right to bear the name of a court he has so made proudly his and a worldwide phenomenon," one fan wrote on Twitter.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ebong🤴© @EbongDi



I strongly believe without any doubt that Nadal has earned the right to bear the name of a court he has so made proudly his and a worldwide phenomenon. twitter.com/theljubicic/st… Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough I said this yesterday. I support the call to change #RolandGarros @rolandgarros center court to @RafaelNadal ..I strongly believe without any doubt that Nadal has earned the right to bear the name of a court he has so made proudly his and a worldwide phenomenon. #kingofclay I said this yesterday. I support the call to change #RolandGarros @rolandgarros center court to @RafaelNadal..I strongly believe without any doubt that Nadal has earned the right to bear the name of a court he has so made proudly his and a worldwide phenomenon. #kingofclay twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

PЯAYAG @iPrayag Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Being a Roger fan, I cannot agree more. twitter.com/theljubicic/st… Being a Roger fan, I cannot agree more. twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

A 🦥 @tadbitlooney Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough or better still @rolandgarros should rename itself to rafael nadal slam. twitter.com/theljubicic/st… or better still @rolandgarros should rename itself to rafael nadal slam. twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

IB @IB_futbol Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough There isnt a single sportsperson who has dominated a single event like Nadal has dominated Roland Garros. His record is absolutely insane twitter.com/theljubicic/st… There isnt a single sportsperson who has dominated a single event like Nadal has dominated Roland Garros. His record is absolutely insane twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

"COULD NOT AGREE MORE. 112-3; 14-0. Grand slam no. 22 in 2022. Turning 36 years old during the tournament - making him the oldest winner ever, after his first win at 19. RAFA IS KING," said a tweet from another account.

Lauren Cothren @Lalaaaco

112-3; 14-0.

Grand slam no. 22 in 2022.

Turning 36 years old during the tournament - making him the oldest winner ever, after his first win at 19.

RAFA IS KING.

#Vamos #RafaNadal #RollandGarros #FrenchOpen Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough COULD NOT AGREE MORE.112-3; 14-0.Grand slam no. 22 in 2022.Turning 36 years old during the tournament - making him the oldest winner ever, after his first win at 19.RAFA IS KING. #FrenchOpen 2022 twitter.com/theljubicic/st… COULD NOT AGREE MORE.112-3; 14-0. Grand slam no. 22 in 2022. Turning 36 years old during the tournament - making him the oldest winner ever, after his first win at 19.RAFA IS KING. 👑#Vamos #RafaNadal #RollandGarros #FrenchOpen #FrenchOpen2022 twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Another such fan expressed that the court should have been renamed after the Spaniard won his 12th title itself.

Jacobs Odongo Seaman @JacobsOSeaman Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough This is what should have happened at 12th title. Now it is 14! twitter.com/theljubicic/st… This is what should have happened at 12th title. Now it is 14! twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough rename the whole COUNTRY i want to call myself a citizen of rafandia twitter.com/theljubicic/st… rename the whole COUNTRY i want to call myself a citizen of rafandia twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

eetha_vachu_sir @eetha_vachu_sir

#rafantastic @RafaelNadal twitter.com/theljubicic/st… Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Same pheeling…holiday should be declared in Paris and Spain, every june 3rd. Same pheeling…holiday should be declared in Paris and Spain, every june 3rd.#rafantastic @RafaelNadal twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

Meanwhile, there were others who did not quite agree with the proposal and wanted the court's name to stay as is.

"We did not call the Stade de France, Zinedine-Zidane stadium after its double in 98. So the Philippe-Chatrier court will remain Philippe Chatrier (translated)," said one fan.

Vincent Audy @vinceaudy

#Nadal #RolandGarros twitter.com/theljubicic/st… Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough On n'a pas appelé le stade de France, stade Zinedine-Zidane après son doublé en 98. Donc le court Philippe-Chatrier restera Philippe Chatrier On n'a pas appelé le stade de France, stade Zinedine-Zidane après son doublé en 98. Donc le court Philippe-Chatrier restera Philippe Chatrier #Nadal #RolandGarros twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Quentin Moynet @QuentinMoynet @josemorgado Euh no. Let's show some respect to Philippe Chatrier and what he brought to tennis. The sport did not start 20 years ago. @josemorgado Euh no. Let's show some respect to Philippe Chatrier and what he brought to tennis. The sport did not start 20 years ago.

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet



But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough I have no problem with this renaming the PC court to honour Rafa Nadal.But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise twitter.com/theljubicic/st… I have no problem with this renaming the PC court to honour Rafa Nadal. But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

Is Rafael Nadal likely to return to bid for a 15th French Open title?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

The World No. 4 played the French Open in extreme conditions, having to anesthetise his left leg throughout the fortnight to be able to play. The Spaniard does not want to keep playing tennis in that manner and will soon experiment with a new treatment for his foot injury, which, if successful, will help him play for much longer.

Speaking after Sunday's final, Rafael Nadal shed light on the new treatment.

"That's the thing that we are planning to do the next week. I don't know yet when. And then I don't know how to say in English exactly the treatment, but gonna be a radio frequency injection on the nerve and trying to burn a little bit the nerve and create the impact that I have now on the nerve for a long period of time," he explained in a news conference.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

If that does not work out, the 22-time Major champ and his team will then explore the possibility of another major surgery that could keep him out of the game for some time. The 36-year-old's fans will have to wait with bated breath to learn more about his future in tennis.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros The legend is on the pic. The legend is on the pic. https://t.co/rxTBnzcaAN

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far