“There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone else" - Australian PM on Novak Djokovic's medical exemption rumours

Novak Djokovic has been added to the official entry list of participants at the 2022 Australian Open, despite his opposition to the mandatory vaccination policy put in place by Australian authorities.

The Serb has chosen to keep his vaccination status private, and speculation has been rife after he had expressed reservations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine back in 2020.

Recently, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison put to bed any rumors about Djokovic being allowed to play the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

"He (Novak Djokovic) will follow the same rules as anyone else would," Morrison was quoted as saying by Sky News. "There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone else."

"Those decisions are being made by medical officials and other officials, not by politicians," he added.

Djokovic's name appearing on the Australian Open entry list turned heads after his father had said it was probable his son would not play at the event due to the vaccination policy. In the past, the Serb has asserted that getting the COVID-19 vaccine must not be enforced on tour, and should remain a personal choice.

This led to a lot of conjecture about Djokovic possibly being handed a medical exemption to play in Melbourne next month, but was quickly clarified by Craig Tiley as untrue. Earlier this week Deputy Premier of Victoria James Merlino also weighed in on the rumors.

"They’re the rules, medical exemptions are just that, it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players," Merlino said. "It is a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition."

Novak Djokovic looking to make history in Melbourne this year

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup finals

If he does play at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will be vying to become the first player in men's history to win 21 Grand Slam titles. The Serb is currently level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time Slam race, at 20 Majors apiece.

The 34-year-old has never led the the Slam race with his two big rivals. He narrowly missed out on taking the lead and winning the Calendar Slam when he lost the 2021 US Open final to Daniil Medvedev.

Although both Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are worthy challengers, Djokovic is the firm favorite to win his 21st Major at the Australian Open while simultaneously consolidating his place at the top of the men's rankings.

