"There will be pressure from the media but he has dealt with it very well" - Todd Woodbridge on Novak Djokovic's chances at the 2023 Australian Open

Todd Woodbridge believes Novak Djokovic will face extra pressure from the media during next year's Australian Open in light of his deportation from Australia in 2022. However, the former World No. 1 doubles player feels that the 21-time Major champion is well-equipped to deal with the pressure.

The nine-time Australian Open champion entered Australia last year with a medical exemption which stated that he was exempt from getting vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the federal government detained him, and following a court judgment, deported the 35-year-old.

Djokovic was also banned from applying for an Australian visa in the near future but that has now been overturned, meaning we will see the legendary Serb in action in Melbourne next year.

Asked if incidents from 2022 could affect the Serb in pursuit of his 22nd Major title, Todd Woodbridge pointed out that Djokovic will have time to acclimatize to the atmosphere ahead of the year's opening Slam.

"Good news is that he will be playing at the Adelaide International so he will be in Australia for a few weeks before the Open starts. That will give him time to get all the stress and tension of last year out," Woodbridge said while speaking on a virtual interaction with Telegraph.

The Aussie believes the Serb will be given a hard time by the media, but nothing that the latter is not accustomed to.

"There will be pressure from the media, but he has dealt with it very well. He is coming back to a country he loves playing in. He has won the Open nine times. He loves the surface, the atmosphere. I think he will be very driven to win here," the Aussie added.

The 51-year-old reckons Djokovic will be extra motivated by the fact that he needs to win one Major to equal Rafael Nadal's all-time tally.

"Because he was not allowed to play here last time, that will be added motivation. Also Rafa (Nadal) won when Novak was not allowed to play. That too will be on his mind when he tries to reach the record of most number of grand slams won," he said.

"Carlos Alcaraz has the best of the Big Three’s style; he has the volleys of Federer, he has the tenacity of Nadal, and the court movement of Djokovic" - Todd Woodbridge

Todd Woodbridge [not in picture] showered rich praise on Carlos Alcaraz.

Turning his attention to Carlos Alcaraz, Todd Woodbridge likened the World No. 1 to Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, highlighting how the youngster has the best attributes from the trio. That said, the Aussie believes that the reigning US Open champion is still a work in progress on a personal and professional level.

"Carlos has the best of the Big Three’s style. He has the volleys of Federer, he has the tenacity of Nadal and the court movement of Djokovic. You put that together and it’s an awesome package. But I want to see how he copes with being the No. 1 and having won the last grand slam (US Open). He is still maturing, as an athlete and a man," Woodbridge stated.

He further predicted Jannik Sinner as the player likely to win the 2023 Australian Open should Djokovic or Nadal falter.

"I have this feeling that it will be the Italian Sinner who has the outside chance of winning here if Novak or Nadal doesn’t make it. I think he is ready for the next level," the Aussie stated.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes