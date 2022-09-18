"There will be times when he will make you feel very inferior, keep fighting and wait for the storm to pass" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recalls the advice he gave his nephew on dealing with Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal recently revealed the advice he gave his nephew when it came to dealing with Roger Federer during his early years on the tour, remarking that he had asked him to simply keep fighting and wait for the storm to pass.

In a column he wrote for El Pais, the 61-year-old recalled how he had often told his nephew not to lose heart if the Swiss maestro made him feel inferior on the court. According to him, Federer had a knack for making his opponents look helpless against him, a feeling that even someone as talented as Nadal was not immune to.

"In Rafael's early years on tour , in 2006 or 2007, I remember repeatedly telling him before stepping onto the court in his matches against him: “There will be times when he will make you feel very inferior. Keep fighting and wait for the storm to pass”. That was the feeling that he left you in the moments inspired by him, that of total helplessness," Toni Nadal said.

The Spaniard also recalled meeting the 20-time Grand Slam champion once during the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he witnessed the former World No. 1 looking absolutely spotless despite toiling away in the dirt. Toni Nadal was all praise for the 41-year-old's sense of humor, reminiscing about how Federer had laughed off the joke in his own way.

"One day, while I was in the locker room at the Monte Carlo tournament, he came in just after finishing his match on the center court," Toni Nadal said. ""I suppose you will play all week with the same shirt," I said jokingly seeing how spotless it was, without a sweat stain. “No, I've got another spare”, he answered me with his kind sense of humor."

Uncle Nadal went on to add that he considers himself mighty lucky to have seen the Swiss maestro trade blows so often with his nephew and watch him display his full arsenal of shots, all the while looking his pristine best.

"In his moments of maximum inspiration, it seemed that he was playing something else. For many years he delighted us with subtle drops, masterful volleys or unlikely returns. And all this, giving the feeling of not even disheveled," he said.

"Luckily for us, maintaining that level for a whole match, even for him, was very difficult. But I must say that, despite witnessing the devilish blows my nephew suffered, I have been very lucky to have been able to see him play so many times live," he added.

"With his exquisite manners, he managed to transcend his own sport and become a world reference" - Toni Nadal on Roger Federer's influence

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup Press Conference

Toni Nadal was of the opinion that Roger Federer's influence extends beyond tennis, marveling at how the former World No. 1 has transcended tennis and captivated the imagination of more than just tennis fans with his elegance and grace.

"I would say that hardly anyone, not to be categorical, has managed to equal him in his ability to combine the elegance and plasticity of his movements with the effectiveness and precision of his blows," Toni Nadal said, adding, "With his exquisite manners, Federer managed to transcend his own sport and become a world reference, captivating many more people than tennis fans themselves."

