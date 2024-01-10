Stefanos Tsitsipas had an eventful 2023 season, where he battled his way to a second Grand Slam final only to come up short against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas has come agonisingly close to tasting Grand Slam success. He led Djokovic by two sets in the 2021 French Open final before losing in five.

A former junior world No. 1, Tsitsipas has since seen the likes of Carlos Alcaraz beat him to Grand Slam titles even as his wait continues. Speaking to The Guardian ahead of the 2024 season, the Greek spoke about the change of guard and his own Grand Slam aspirations.

The 25-year-old took note of Alcaraz’s success on the big stage but pointed out that he was still quite young. He, however, was quick to add chasing only after big wins was not how he approached the game.

“Carlos Alcaraz has two [grand slams] so far, against Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said. “I’m waiting for my chance.”

“I’m 25 years old so I still have plenty of time. But I am not that kid that used to hunt for big wins with nothing to lose,” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said it was understandable for the younger generation to want to “show off” their skills. But, the Greek added that he was ready to show them that he is still very much in the mix of things.

“Now there are younger kids on the block that want to show off their new cars, and I need to show I’m still here, like Novak Djokovic, and that this is not over. I still think my old-looking car is still pretty cool. It’s vintage,” he added.

“The mind is the next big chapter” - Stefanos Tsitsipas eyes Australian Open for breakthrough

Stefanos Tsitsipas practicing ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will come into this year’s Australian Open after finishing as runner-up 12 months ago. He, however, has complete faith in his set of skills.

The Greek No. 1 in the same interview said his body was ready to withstand lengthy matches, adding that his real challenge will be to prepare to win seven matches mentally.

“I have skills and I know how to hit the ball,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said. “My body can withstand long matches and so we have solved that puzzle already.”

“The mind is the next big chapter that I need to unlock to give me seven consistent victories [to win a slam],” he added.

Taking note of the quality of competition at the top level, Tsitsipas said he needed to figure out how he could back up one win over a big name with another — something that’s essential to winning a Grand Slam.

"How can I beat top-form athletes back-to-back? Not just one, but perhaps three or four during a tournament. Once I figure that out, everything will happen naturally,” the Greek said.

