"There is no YOUR GOAT, there is only THE GOAT and that's Novak Djokovic";"Look at the stats" - Fans react as US Open reignites GOAT debate

The US Open recently engaged with the tennis fraternity asking everyone who 'their' GOAT was, a notion that Novak Djokovic fans disagreed with. Fans of the Serb feel that he is the undisputed GOAT of tennis.

The debate among Big 3 fans has been going on for many years. The fans of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have always been sparring with each other claiming that their favorite player is the GOAT.

Recently, the US Open asked fans who their GOAT is on their social media reigniting the debate. Many fans went on to choose their favorites as the greatest to play the sport. However, there was a group of fans who disagreed with the notion of 'your' GOAT.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the 24-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out how the World No. 1's achievements outweighed those of his contemporaries and also how none of them were close to him statistically. The Serb is currently leading his rivals in the Grand Slam race and also in the number of weeks as World No. 1.

One of the fans boldly claimed that there is no such thing as 'your' GOAT, calling the Serb the undisputed GOAT of tennis.

"There is no YOUR Goat , there is only THE Goat and that's Novak Djokovic," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt that sports should only use statistics as a parameter to measure greatness and claimed how numbers proved that the 24-time Grand Slam champion is the GOAT.

"There is only one GOAT. Novak Djokovic. Look. At. The. Stats. It's sports!" the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic will next play in Indian Wells

The Serb with the 2015 Indian Wells title

Novak Djokovic is set to return at 2024 Indian Wells after five years. The Serb who hasn't competed in any of the North American Masters since 2019 will finally return as COVID vaccination requirements have now eased.

The 40-time Masters 1000 winner is a 5-time winner in Indian Wells (joint highest alongside Roger Federer) and boasts a phenomenal 50-9 record in the tournament. The Serb's only defeat in his six finals came to Rafael Nadal in 2007. The World No. 1's previous title triumph came in 2016.

“It’s been five years, way too long to not be part of Tennis Paradise,” Djokovic said on Indian Wells' Instagram to announce his return.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis