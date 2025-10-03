  • home icon
  "There is zero air" - After Terrence Atmane's heath scare, ATP star lashes out at stifling weather conditions before retiring at Shanghai Masters

"There is zero air" - After Terrence Atmane's heath scare, ATP star lashes out at stifling weather conditions before retiring at Shanghai Masters

By Krutik Jain
Published Oct 03, 2025 05:01 GMT
After Terrence Atmane
After Terrence Atmane's heath scare, ATP star lashes out at stifling weather conditions before retiring at Shanghai Masters. Credit: GETTY

If things were tough in Cincinnati, the conditions in Shanghai are arguably even worse as Hamad Medjedovic becomes the latest player to retire at Shanghai's Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. This comes one day after World No. 61 Terrence Atmane announced an early retirement in his first round match due to "heat stress."

On Thursday, Medjedovic was playing Arthur Rinderknech when, in the second set, he retired, despite being up by one set. But before that, he was caught on camera making his feelings known about the tough conditions while getting treatment and discussing with the officials of the Shanghai Masters.

"How can you let us play in these conditions, under this roof, there is no air," Medjedovic can be heard saying to the official.
Earlier, Terrence Atmane posted on Instagram about the tough conditions in Shanghai, which forced him to retire. Atmane revealed that his body started to give up after just two games, sending him a signal to stop immediately. His health was so terrible that he couldn't remember what day of the week it was. Midway into the match, Atmane said he "couldn't breathe," leading to him getting panicked and giving up on the match.

In order to cope with the weather, the Grandstand Court has a retractable roof that can be closed in about 10 minutes. Despite that, with humidity reaching close to 86%, the conditions have forced many players into early retirements.

Jannik Sinner comments on conditions at Shanghai after retirements from Terrence Atmane and Hamad Medjedovic

Just like Cincinnati, heat is catching up to several players in Shanghai. We have already seen three medical retirements, all in part due to the hot and humid weather. Terrence Atmane, Hamad Medjedovic, and Yibing Wu are the ones who have given up due to the weather in their respective matches.

Amid this, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who is coming off clinching the China Open for the second time, commented about the harsh conditions.

“Yeah, I feel good. I said it before the final that I’m ready for the final, and so it was. Here, it’s different. It’s more humid, it’s hotter,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said via Tennis 365.

Apart from that, there's quite a buzz unrelated to weather that has also come into focus entering this tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and several other players have complained about tight scheduling. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev complained that the balls used (Wilson balls) deteriorate very quickly.

Edited by Krutik Jain
