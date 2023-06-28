"These comparisons are so f**king stupid; Big 3 is another planet" - Tennis fans decry new stat indicating Carlos Alcaraz's grasscourt superiority 

Eurosport sparked a heated debate among tennis fans after their recent tweet compared the age at which Carlos Alcaraz conquered his first grass title to that of other illustrious players in the sport. While some fans lauded the young player's achievement, others expressed frustration and sarcasm regarding the comparison made by the channel.

At just 20 years old, Alcaraz made a significant mark in the tennis world by clinching the prestigious Queens Club championship. Impressed by the Spaniard's success at such a young age, Eurosport took to Twitter to highlight his achievement and compared the Spaniard to the legendary trio of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

The tweet incited a wide range of emotions from tennis fans around the world. Many fans felt that using age to compare Alcaraz's to Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer was unfair and unwarranted.

Eurosport @eurosport Their ages when they won their first grass court title Their ages when they won their first grass court title 👀 https://t.co/Pc8m3MYFph

These fans argued that the careers and accomplishments of the established stars should not be undermined or belittled in favor of highlighting a single achievement by a younger player.

"Love your channel but this comparison is not helping Carlos at all. Big 3 is another planet and Carlos needs to go his own way. Nobody is taking about one thing I see is possible this year: @DjokerNole is chasing the 4 GS titles," a fan commented.

Máximo Miccinilli @MaximoBXL @eurosport Love your channel but this comparison is not helping Carlos at all. Big 3 is another planet and Carlos needs to go his own way. Nobody is taking about one thing I see is possible this year: @DjokerNole is chasing the 4 GS titles... @eurosport Love your channel but this comparison is not helping Carlos at all. Big 3 is another planet and Carlos needs to go his own way. Nobody is taking about one thing I see is possible this year: @DjokerNole is chasing the 4 GS titles...

"You need to stop putting pressure on Alcaraz and desist from putting him in the same sentence as Novak, nadal, or fed. You sound very silly," another fan wrote.

OLUKEMI. @kemzizi @eurosport You need to stop putting pressure on alcaraz and desist from putting him in the same sentence as Novak, nadal or fed. You sound very silly !! @eurosport You need to stop putting pressure on alcaraz and desist from putting him in the same sentence as Novak, nadal or fed. You sound very silly !!

One fan pointed out that six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker won Wimbledon at 17 years of age, and deserved more credit for the feat.

"Boris won Wimbledon at 17, I guess he isn’t on this pic bc he’s incomparable," a fan opined

Gareb @Gareb50681852 @eurosport Boris won Wimbledon at 17, I guess he isn’t on this pic bc he’s incomparable🤣🤣🤣 @eurosport Boris won Wimbledon at 17, I guess he isn’t on this pic bc he’s incomparable🤣🤣🤣

Here are some more fan reactions:

ana. @motsdangereux twitter.com/eurosport/stat… Eurosport @eurosport Their ages when they won their first grass court title Their ages when they won their first grass court title 👀 https://t.co/Pc8m3MYFph these comparisons are sooooo fucking stupid sorry the tour 15 years ago and the tour today are NOT the same thing these comparisons are sooooo fucking stupid sorry the tour 15 years ago and the tour today are NOT the same thing 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

ken Ochonogor @kenochonogor Eurosport @eurosport Their ages when they won their first grass court title Their ages when they won their first grass court title 👀 https://t.co/Pc8m3MYFph Djokovic is the late bloomer and master of all surfaces. But, Alcaraz winning a grass title in only his third tournament is frightening. twitter.com/eurosport/stat… Djokovic is the late bloomer and master of all surfaces. But, Alcaraz winning a grass title in only his third tournament is frightening. twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

Nino Gupta @medashen @eurosport Are you comparing Wimbledon title to Queen's and Halle? " You can't be serious? " :D @eurosport Are you comparing Wimbledon title to Queen's and Halle? " You can't be serious? " :D

goran m @grbm1995

That Alcaraz is better than the other three?🙄

Boris Becker won his first grass court title at the age of 17.

Has he become the GOAT?

You play your dirty games without thinking how it affects the mental health of a young man.

Cramps at the RG? @eurosport What exactly does this prove?That Alcaraz is better than the other three?🙄Boris Becker won his first grass court title at the age of 17.Has he become the GOAT?You play your dirty games without thinking how it affects the mental health of a young man.Cramps at the RG? @eurosport What exactly does this prove? That Alcaraz is better than the other three?🙄Boris Becker won his first grass court title at the age of 17. Has he become the GOAT?You play your dirty games without thinking how it affects the mental health of a young man.Cramps at the RG?

Zoran @Dogovoreno



The others shudder at the mention of his name.



They got their trophies by arresting and banning Novak Djokovic from tournaments to stop his victories. @eurosport 23The others shudder at the mention of his name.They got their trophies by arresting and banning Novak Djokovic from tournaments to stop his victories. @eurosport 23 🏆The others shudder at the mention of his name.They got their trophies by arresting and banning Novak Djokovic from tournaments to stop his victories.

Shane Gupta @Shanegupta22 @eurosport Novak Djokovic at age of 24, beat Rafael Nadal in the final to win Wimbledon. While Carlos Alcaraz at age of 20, beat Alex De Mianur in the final to win Queens. @eurosport Novak Djokovic at age of 24, beat Rafael Nadal in the final to win Wimbledon. While Carlos Alcaraz at age of 20, beat Alex De Mianur in the final to win Queens.

Waheed Khan @waheedz2023 @eurosport See nothing is permanent, tomorrow some other guy will come and achieve this feat at 19. All we need to do is to stay humble. Nothing lasts forever. @eurosport See nothing is permanent, tomorrow some other guy will come and achieve this feat at 19. All we need to do is to stay humble. Nothing lasts forever.

Carlos Alcaraz remains optimistic about Wimbledon but remains mindful of Djokovic's Challenge

Carlos remains optimistic about Wimbledon (Image via Getty)

Following his victory at the Queen's Club Championship, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his aspirations for Wimbledon 2023 and expressed caution regarding the formidable threat posed by Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard's triumph over Alex de Minaur in the final, with a convincing 6-4, 6-4 scoreline, has bolstered his confidence ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The Spaniard's triumph at Queen's Club comes after a setback at the French Open, where he temporarily lost his World No. 1 ranking to Djokovic after a hard-fought semifinal encounter.

Despite the semifinal loss to Djokovic, Alcaraz remains undeterred and sees himself as one of the favorites to clinch the Wimbledon title. The 20-year-old stated that his triumph at Queen's Club has instilled him with a newfound sense of confidence.

"No expectations. If I did not have expectations (here) and I won it. Honestly, I have a lot of confidence now coming into Wimbledon. I ended up the week playing at a high level, so right now I feel one of the favorites to win Wimbledon," he said.

The Serbian's historic victory in Paris and his ascent back to the World No. 1 ranking, albeit short-lived, have cemented Djokovic's status as a force to be reckoned with. The Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday, July 3.

