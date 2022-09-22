"These guys aren't villains, it's unfair to them; they're opponents to a very unique situation that we're all fortunate to be around" - John McEnroe on Team World looking to upset Federer & Co at Laver Cup

John McEnroe sat down with the press alongside players from Team World ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, which begins September 23. The former American World No. 1, who has coached the team since the event's inception in 2017, weighed in on his side's extraordinary situation against Team Europe this year where they hope to play spoilsport in Roger Federer's swansong.

Federer, who was joined by the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in Team Europe, confirmed his doubles match alongside the Spaniard on Friday as his final professional showing. McEnroe's mentees Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are slated to face the duo.

During the presser, McEnroe was asked for his thoughts on his side being cast as the antagonist in the Swiss Maestro's emotional farewell. The 63-year-old asserted that the labeling was unfair since, in the larger scheme of things, the event is about celebrating Roger Federer's unprecedented legacy.

"I just want to say that these guys aren't villains," McEnroe said of Team World. "That's unfair to them. They are opponents to a very unique situation that we are all fortunate enough to be around. This is like an incredible moment for our sport. The good news is that if they win, they are not going to be villains either. This is about the celebration of what Roger has accomplished, him ending it and hopefully not hurting himself."

The seven-time Major winner further emphasized that the result of the doubles encounter against Federer would substantially be immaterial given the unique circumstances. That, he opined, would allow his side to play more freely, although it wouldn't be like anything his squad had come up against previously.

"So whether he [Roger Federer] wins or loses, I believe, is beyond the point," McEnroe opined. "That opens the door beautifully for us to go do our thing. As far as the doubles match, it would be hard to think it would be anything that I have ever encountered. You'd be, like, 'Wow, this particular doubles match is more important' and this is for totally different reasons, because obviously this is not another match. So it's going to be awesome just to be out there."

Casper Ruud and Jack Sock to open proceedings on Day 1 of Laver Cup

Casper Ruud with other members of Team Europe at Laver Cup 2022

Casper Ruud, the highest-ranked player in this year's edition of the Laver Cup, will open proceedings for Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock on Friday. 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will then take on familiar foe Diego Schwartzman.

Three-time Major winner Andy Murray will make his Laver Cup debut on home soil against Alex De Minaur for the final singles match of the day. Needless to say, the highlight of the evening, however, would be Rafael Nadal accompanying Roger Federer in the final professional match of his career.

With emotions running rampant ahead of Federer's farewell, a multitude of fans made their way into the O2 arena in London on Thursday to watch a practice session of Team World's headliners Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray.

