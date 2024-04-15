"These kids are working their a** off making money, I can't say don't take it" - Jimmy Connors weighs in on WTA Finals' Saudi Arabia move

Former tennis player Jimmy Connors has had his say on the WTA Finals moving to Saudi Arabia.

Recently, the WTA confirmed that Saudi Arabia would be hosting three editions of the prestigious year-end tournament (2024, 2025, 2026). The announcement came after months of speculation and controversies, with several big names coming out either in support of the idea or rejecting it on grounds of Saudi Arabia's much-debated human rights and women's rights records.

Former ATP World No. 1 Connors recently weighed in on the issue in an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast. According to the eight-time Grand Slam winner, Saudi Arabia's foray into tennis after its disruptive entry into golf is indicative of the nation's intent to change its reputation globally.

"We've said that before, you know, to come in and to want to take over and be a big part of a reputation change and to show the good and throw money into sports and tennis and golf," Connors said.

The 71-year-old also said that he is in no position to pass judgment on anyone considering that the players who will feature at the event work hard day in and day out.

"What am I supposed to sit here and say? 'You shouldn't do that'? These kids are out working their a** off trying to make a living and make more money and if they are willing to put the money in... a lot of things are thrown out of the window when the money comes in," Connors added.

The prize money at the WTA Finals is set to exponentially increase; from $9 million in 2023 to $15.25 million this year. Across the next two editions, further increments have been promised.

Jimmy Connors criticized the WTA last year after complaints from players about conditions in Cancun

Iga Swiatek kissing the 2023 WTA Finals trophy

The 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun faced backlash from multiple players who qualified for the year-end tournament. Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina openly criticized the facilities for the players, the quality of the court, and the unpredictable Cancun weather, which often caused delays.

Connors, after taking notice of Sabalenka, Rybakina, and others' complaints, criticized the WTA, labeling the situation 'unacceptable'.

"To leave it, you know, to the day before, two days before where the stands aren't up and the courts have not been put down right, a lot of the things that go along with that that maybe haven't been accomplished, that's unacceptable," Connors said on the Advantage Connors podcast.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also pointed out the importance of the tournament, suggesting that the WTA needed to get it right.

"If they're gonna agree to have a tournament in our there, especially that important, you know, it's a year-end finals for the ladies, you know, which is a big important event to not have it as perfect, it seems a little out of balance," Connors added.

Ultimately, the tournament, despite difficulties, was able to conclude on a positive note as Iga Swiatek defeated Jessica Pegula to win the final. This year's edition of the WTA Finals is set to begin on November 2 and end on November 9.

Poll : Should the WTA have accepted Saudi Arabia's bid to host the WTA Finals? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback