"It's unacceptable" - Jimmy Connors calls out WTA over Cancun Finals court fiasco after complaints from Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina & others

The 2023 WTA Finals has been marred with players' complaints on poor court conditions and lack of adequate practice facilities. It has also left a sour taste in mouth of tennis fans and many observers.

Tennis legend Jimmy Connors, for one, finds the current management of the year-end championships "unacceptable" as he made clear in the latest episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

The former World No. 1 criticized the organization for not having the court and stadium ready in time for the WTA Finals, which got underway last Monday (October 30).

He went on to add if those making the decision agree to host an event of this magnitude in Cancun — a city that has never hosted a big Tour event previously — they should have made sure that it was no less than "perfect".

"To leave it, you know, to the day before, two days before where the stands aren't up and the courts have not been put down right." Jimmy Connors said. "A lot of the things that go along with that that maybe haven't been accomplished, that's unacceptable."

"If they're gonna agree to have a tournament in our there, especially that important, you know, it's a year-end finals for the ladies, you know, which is a big important event to not have it as perfect, it seems a little out of balance," he added.

Connors also questioned the decision to narrow down on Cancun as the venue for the WTA Finals, noting the devastation caused by hurricane Otis that hit Mexico's western coast.

He reiterated that even if the choice of venue came at the last-minute, basics like having a top-tier court and playing facilities was not too much to ask for.

"It seems kind of, you know, crazy to go to Cancun and especially with, just what happened through Acapulco," Jimmy Connors said. "The hurricane that went through there."

"And listen, even if it's the last minute deal, when I had the senior tour, I know what it's like to put up seats and and stands and put," he continued. "And do all that and and you need a little leeway to do all that but but you know, it's doable."

Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek to vie for WTA Finals crown

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun.

Jessica Pegula will take on Iga Swiatek in the summit clash of the 2023 WTA Finals, with both players vying for their first season-ending championships trophy.

Pegula, in particular, has been undeterred by the tough playing conditions in Cancun and has made her way to the final for the loss of just 22 games. These include wins over the World No. 1, 3 and 4 Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

The American will become the first player to face all of the world's top-4 players at a WTA Finals when she takes on Iga Swiatek in Monday's final.