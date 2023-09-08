"These are the kind of matches that I still thrive on, that still get me going" - Novak Djokovic pumped after beating Ben Shelton in heated US Open SF

Novak Djokovic needed three sets and less than three hours to down Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Friday, reaching his fourth Grand Slam final of the year.

Playing in front of a boisterous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium that fully came in support of their local lad, the Serb pulled through 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) on the night. At no point in the match did the 23-time Grand Slam champion look vulnerable, even while Shelton rained down service bombs one after the other.

The match, heated as it was because of the wide difference in support for the players involved and Djokovic even giving the crowd the "finger wag" at one point, turned all the more controversial at the end.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took the liberty of mocking his young opponent after wrapping up the win, mocking the 'dialed in' celebration that Shelton has become famous for at Flushing Meadows this fortnight. Their handshake at the net afterwards was, understandable, frosty as well, with Ben Shelton not particularly impressed by the open call-out.

Speaking at his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic emphasized that these were the kinds of matches he still thrived on and looked forward to. The World No. 2 admitted that he was expecting a hostile atmosphere against the home favorite and was glad that he got through the night rather comfortably in the end.

"Acknowledging the crowd, you guys were amazing. Thanks for coming out, appreciate your support for both players. These are the kind of matches and occasions that I still thrive on, that still get me going, that still inspire me to wake up every day and work as hard as the young guys. Grand Slams are the ones that count most in our sport obviously, the ones that motivate me," Novak Djokovic said.

"I knew prior to the quarterfinals and the semifinals that I’m gonna play an American player, it is never easy. You have to hold your nerves and be composed no matter. Today, things were going really, really smoothly and then he broke me in the end of the third set. Obviously, it was very loud but this is the kind of atmosphere we all like to play in. I am really pleased with the win today," he added.

Novak Djokovic to take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in US Open final

US Open Tennis

Up next for Novak Djokovic is a clash against either Daniil Medvedev or Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2023 US Open. The duo are set to take part in the second semifinal in New York later on Friday.

Touching on the impending clash at his on-court interview, Djokovic said that he expected the "toughest" match of the tournament regardless of who made it to the title clash. He lavished praise on both potential opponents, jokingly adding that he looked forward to watching their match with his feet up in the air and some popcorn to munch on.

I expect toughest match of the tournament for me, regardless who of the two is across the net from me. Both of them are amazing players, they're in great form. Obviously Daniil won against me here a couple of years ago in US Open final," Novak Djokovic said.

"He has probably been one of the most consistent players in US Open last 4-5 years. What Carlos achieved at only 20 years of age is incredible, fantastic, great for our sport. It’s gonna be a great match for me to watch with my feet in the air, popcorn, and some good drinks," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis