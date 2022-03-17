"They are such amazing humans, I share such a great relationship with them; I am grateful every time they come and cheer me up" - Grigor Dimitrov on Venus and Serena Williams

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Grigor Dimitrov hailed both his friends, Venus and Serena Williams. Calling Venus and Serena "amazing humans," the former World No. 3 highlighted that he shares a "great relationship" with them and is so grateful for cheering him up during his matches.

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday after defeating John Isner in straight sets. The Bulgarian maintained a whopping 87% win percentage on his first serve, winning the match with a final scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(6).

In the interview, Dimitrov joked that there was "so much pressure" on him when Venus and Serena Williams were present in the stands supporting him during his matches.

However, he claimed that their presence makes him feel cheerful as he also gets the chance to pick some of their traits, including mental toughness. The former World No. 3 player also highlighted that he and the Williams sisters share some "great memories" and discuss them whenever they catch up.

"So much [the pressure when Venus and Serena Williams are watching him play]. No, definitely not. You know, they are such amazing humans, I share such a great relationship with them and I am so thankful, I am grateful every time they come and cheer me up," said Dimitrov.

"They are just amazing, you know, every time I get the chance to talk to them, and we share so many amazing memories. I was also trying to pick a little bit of their brain in terms of the game, you know, like mental toughness and so on," added the Bulgarian player.

Dimitrov further disclosed that he gets along really well with Venus and Serena as they exercise and hit the gym together.

"I just think they did that incredible so, and now I think we enjoy a lot more even outside the sport. We exercise together, we do quite a bit of gym, and went to Serena's house doing my laundry there. So, it's just a lot fun and we do a lot of different things and yeah, being domestic, as well I guess," concluded Dimitrov.

Grigor Dimitrov will lock horns against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Friday.

Grigor Dimitrov recently lauded Venus and Serena Williams for their latest photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus Williams at the Top Seed Open

Dimitrov was among the first to laud both Venus and Serena after the two starred on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US, an American monthly women's fashion magazine. He took to Instagram to post a picture of the magazine's cover, mentioning that he was "proud to see both his besties" on the cover page of the magazine.

"Proud to see my besties on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US," Dimitrov captioned his Instagram story.

Venus even reposted Grigor Dimitrov's story and wrote: "Aww," followed by a couple of heart emojis.

Venus and Serena Williams' return date on the tour is uncertain right now. While the former was last seen at the Chicago Women's Open, the latter last played at Wimbledon.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan