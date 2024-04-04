Goran Ivanisevic's comments regarding the supposed treatment faced by Novak Djokovic due to his nationality has sparked a discussion among fans.

Ivansevic and Djokovic split amicably after a successful five-year partnership which doubled the Serb's Grand Slam to 24. The Croat opened up about the split in a recent interview with Sport Klub where he chronicled what exactly went down between the two.

When asked why people find it hard to believe that the World No. 1 is the greatest of all time, Ivanisevic responded by saying that felt it had a lot to do with his origins and also hilariously said that if the Serb was British, he would've had his own palace next to the Buckingham Palace.

"It has to do with where he's from, and no one can dissuade me. If he were English, they would build another palace for him next to Buckingham Palace."

The 52-year-old continued and said that come what may, Djokovic is the greatest of all time in his books.

"He is the greatest for me - in terms of numbers, and in terms of everything, in terms of tennis."

The interviewer shared Ivanisevic's quote on X (formerly Twitter) which evoked a discussion among fans with one of them claiming that they loved the Croat's comments and added that the Serb would've had statues everywhere and streets named after him.

"Love it, can you imagine 😂😂😂, they would have statues everywhere and streets named after him."

Another fan chimed in by saying that if the Serb was English all the media channels would be talking about him more than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"That is for sure and ATP and tennis channel would be talking about him more than Nadal or Federer"

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Novak Djokovic to begin the European clay court swing at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four

Despite a tumultuous 2024 season, Novak Djokovic will look to bounce back and get his season back on track at the European clay court season. The Serb will kick his clay run-off at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won two times.

The World No. 1's rank will be in jeopardy as he has an enormous 2315 points to defend until Roland Garros. His rank will be hunted by Jannik Sinner (No. 2) and Carlos Alcaraz (No. 3) who will also compete at Monte-Carlo.

Djokovic's long-time rival and 11-time Monte-Carlo winner Rafael Nadal is also slated to make his return at the Masters 1000 tournament.

