"They evacuated the entire stadium"- Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on loss to Novak Djokovic mid-COVID at Australian Open

American tennis player Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently remembered the former's loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the year 2021.

Djokovic played against Fritz in the third round at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. He worked his way up to a 2-0 lead after the first two sets and tightened his grip over the match. Fritz, however, fought back strongly in the third and fourth sets to tie the score, with the momentum swinging in his favor.

Notably, the encounter was brought to a standstill at 23:30 (local time) for evacuating the stands in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The fifth set resumed later with only team members of the respective players and tournament officials inside the stadium.

After the break, the Serb came out all guns blazing and finished the final set quickly to secure a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 victory and advance. This was his third straight victory over Fritz. He went on to win the tournament and lift the trophy Down Under for a record ninth time.

Taylor Fritz recently set foot in Melbourne with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle for the 2024 Australian Open and held a practice session. Riddle was hit with nostalgia after watching her boyfriend from the stands at Rod Laver Arena as she took to Instagram and looked back on his loss to Djokovic in 2021.

"Tbt to 2021 when Taylor played Novak in this arena but then Melbourne went back into lockdown at midnight. So mid-match just before the 5th set, they evacuated the entire stadium except for team members in the box so it went from the loudest most insane atmosphere to crickets and then Taylor lost. Nice," Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz is yet to beat Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz has locked horns with Novak Djokovic eight times so far but has yet to score a victory. Unfortunately for the American, he has lost seven out of those eight battles in straight sets. The only time he avoided a straight-set loss was in the third-round tie at the 2021 Australian Open.

Fritz met the Serb for the first time in 2019 at the Monte Carlo Masters and lost 3-6, 0-6. He faced the 24-time Grand Slam champion a few months later at the Madrid Open and met a similar fate.

The duo most recently squared off in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals. Djokovic registered his eighth success over the American en route to his fourth title-winning finish at Flushing Meadows.

