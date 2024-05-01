Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick sarcastically responded to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's claims about the justice system. Paxton wasn't happy about the problems he and former President Trump were dealing with, but Roddick wasn't sympathetic.

In the past year, Paxton, a Republican Party member, weathered numerous controversies and accusations that ultimately led to his impeachment in May 2023. Despite being suspended from his position, he was later acquitted after an impeachment trial.

In an interview with NEWSMAX, Paxton voiced his concerns about the justice system, alleging that several departments of justice in America are overly politicized and calling for action to address the issue.

"If we don't stop them, if they can after the President of the United States, if they go after [which they've done]... Then they can go after anybody in America. It shouldn't be that way," Paxton said.

On May 1, Andy Roddick took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Paxton's claims. Roddick asserted that the Department of Justice could not go after him, as he had not committed any crimes.

However, the former US Open champion mentioned a specific accusation against Trump, suggesting that if the former president had indeed committed such an act, legal repercussions could follow.

"They can’t go after me," Roddick wrote. "Mostly cause I don’t commit crimes. But yes, had I paid hush money to a p*rn star while my wife was pregnant and I was running for President and wanted to avoid negative coverage, therefore making it campaign finance fraud which is a felony ……. Then yes, I suppose they could come after me too."

Andy Roddick responds to NBA analyst snapping him with 'MAGA' label

Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick's political opinions have been critical of Donald Trump, as seen in his response to Ken Paxton's claims.

Back in March, NBA analyst Mike Gerasimo referred to Roddick as 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again) after Roddick expressed his opinion that squatters' property rights in the USA should no longer exist. 'MAGA' is a movement famously associated with Trump.

"Squatters having property rights is one of the dumber things that continues to exist IMO … how’s someone gonna get arrested for changing the locks on their own place ? Always wanna know why I’m wrong. Educate me," Roddick wrote.

Gerasimo replied:

"MAGA Roddick."

Roddick then fired back at Gerasimo, writing:

"Are you being serious?"

Despite facing numerous trolls on social media urging him to stay away from politics, Roddick remains undeterred, continuing to share his views and opinions with his followers.