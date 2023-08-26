"They got a kid to dip their hands in paint and start whacking her" - Tennis fans react to Elena Rybakina's US Open 2023 outfit

Elena Rybakina's Yonex outfit for the 2023 US Open was revealed to the tennis community on social media earlier on Friday and fans seem to have collectively disapproved of the outfit's design, going by their hilarious reactions.

Rybakina will be donning a green dress with a paint splatter print on it. The vivid colors that have been used on the dress include indigo blue, burgundy red, white and a lighter shade of green. The Japanese sports apparel company also created similar designs for the likes of Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Caroline Garcia and Dayana Yastremska.

Their vision, however, has not been well received by the tennis community, who just don't understand how the higher-ups at Yonex could've confirmed the design.

One fan hilariously insisted that the designer must've simply asked children to "dip their hands in paint" and lay their handprints out randomly across the dress.

"They got a kid to dip their hands in paint and start whacking her," they wrote

Another fan claimed that Yonex was very hit-or-miss with their tennis outfits, saying:

"Yonex will make either the freshest kit of the season or the blandest kit of the season. There’s not much in between."

One Rybakina fan, meanwhile, lamented the fact that the Kazakh was no longer sponsored by Adidas, implying that the latter made better-looking kits.

"Why did Adidas drop her," they wrote, followed by two crying emojis.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

Elena Rybakina is one of the favourites for the 2023 US Open

Elena Rybakina poses with the 2022 Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina had first announced herself to the head of the table at last year's Wimbledon. She wasn't one of the favourites for the title at SW19 then, but surprised fans by beating much more experienced opponents like Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep to win her maiden Major title.

The 24-year-old has had some great results this year, with an impressive 38-10 win/loss record and a maiden WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells to boot. The Kazakh also reached the 2023 Australian Open final, where she beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in a high-quality three-set final.

Rybakina then won the Italian Open in May, where she beat Swiatek once again (the World No. 1 retired during the deciding set citing a right thigh injury) en route to her title victory.

She has blown hot and cold since then, though, failing to reach a final on the WTA Tour over the last few months. Having said that, the Kazakh's big forehand and her big serve will put her in good stead at this year's US Open.

Elena Rybakina will open her campaign at the New York Major against the dangerous Marta Kostyuk on Monday at the Grandstand.