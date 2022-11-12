"They are a little bit frustrated with me that I don't invite them too often" - Casper Ruud opens up about support from his grandmothers in his player box at 2022 ATP Finals

Casper Ruud is often blessed with great support from his family members who attend most of his matches on tour and his father Christian Ruud (former ATP Top- 40) himself is his coach. This time, the Norwegian superstar's player box will have two unfamiliar faces but welcome additions to his entourage of family members - his grandmothers.

World No. 4 Casper Ruud will kickstart his 2022 ATP Finals campaign against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening singles match of the latest edition. Ruud, who is making his second straight appearance at the year-end championships, recently opened up about having additional special support from his box in Turin.

In an interview with the ATP, Ruud said that his grandmothers are not happy with the fact that he doesn't invite them much on tour, before joking that they can be "a bit too much" sometimes.

"They don't come to too much," Casper Ruud said about the presence of the elders in his family for his ATP Finals campaign. "Sometimes they are a little bit frustrated with me that I don't invite them too often. They are great, but as all grandmothers, they can maybe be a bit too much at times."

Ruud further expressed his happiness at having his grandmothers along with other loved ones in the player box for his ATP Finals campaign.

"But of course I love them and it's nice for them to be here for the first time," Ruud stated.

Ruud reached the semifinals in his debut appearance at the ATP Finals last year. He lost his opening match to Novak Djokovic, before storming back to register two comeback wins against Cameron Norrie and Andrey Rublev, respectively, to reach the final four. He will aim to at least match last year's result before going two steps further and clinching the title this year.

"I knew that this year was going to be an important and challenging one" - Casper Ruud on the effort needed to qualify for ATP Finals

Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev at Nitto ATP Finals - Previews.

While Casper Ruud would have been proud of his efforts throughout last season that culminated in his maiden ATP Finals campaign, he felt the pressure to repeat his feat this year. The Norwegian said that he knew the 2022 season would be highly challenging as he would need to defend many points and show consistency throughout the season after last season's successes.

"I knew that this year was going to be an important and challenging one for me because the first time you reach the Top 10, or the first year you reach this tournament, you know that the next year you will have to defend everything that you have done," Ruud said.

Achieving his end goal for the season and arriving in Turin for the Finals is a very special feeling for the defending French Open and US Open finalist.

"To be able to do it again this year, for a second time, is very special," Ruud expressed.

After opening his campaign against Auger-Aliassime, Ruud will also face Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz in the Green Group at the 2022 ATP Finals.

