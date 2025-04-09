"They’ll have to suspend match due to visibility issues" - Fans amused as Holger Rune's mother spotted vaping during son's Monte-Carlo Masters loss

Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, was captured vaping during her son's disappointing first-round outing at the ongoing 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Fans later caught wind of the moment, with several of them expressing their amusement over it.
Rune began his 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against Nuno Borges from Portugal. Unfortunately for the Dane, his campaign at the year's first claycourt Masters 1000 event ended swiftly, as he retired mid-match with illness, with Borges progressing to the second round courtesy a walkover. At one point of time during the contest, courtside cameras spotted Rune's mother Aneke vaping with a rather tense expression on her face.
It didn't take long for the moment to gain traction on X (formerly Twitter) and plenty of tennis fans delivered their reactions to it.
"Need Matteo’s (Matteo Berrettini's) dad & Holger’s mom both in attendance next time they play. they’ll have to suspend the match due to vape cloud-induced visibility issues," a fan wrote.
"Telling Rune to lock in while having a smoke is low key hilarious," commented another.
"This is the universal experience watching a Holger match," another fan chimed in.
Here are some more reactions from fans to Holger Rune's mother Aneke vaping during her son's first-round loss on the third day of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters' main draw action:
"QUEEN IS STRESSED," suggested one fan.
"Maybe Holger is allergic to tobacco / or whatever she's inhaling," another added.
"I told you guys. He’s bowlegged for a reason," one fan joked.
Rune's mother had famously admitted to smoking during his son's 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign.
"I was getting superstitious because every time I lit a cigarette he won a game" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke after son's nervy Wimbledon 2023 3R win
Holger Rune faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. It was a topsy-turvy affair for the most part. While the Dane won the first set 6-3, the Spaniard stormed back into the contest, clinching the second and third sets 6-4, 6-3, respectively. Rune squared things up by securing the fourth set 6-4, taking the match into a decisive fifth set.
Unable to deal with her anxiety in Rune's box, Aneke made her way out of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club's premises. She later confessed in an interview that she was pacing the streets of Wimbledon while smoking cigarettes.
"He needed to refocus and play the game. When I left, I saw he won the set but I thought, “You know what, I think I’ll stay out”. I was walking up and down the street smoking cigarettes. I was getting superstitious because every time I lit a cigarette he won a game! My mouth was so dry!," Rune's mother Aneke said.
Rune ultimately defeated Fokina by winning the fifth set 7-6(8), aided by a costly underarm serve attempted by the latter. Last year, Aneke disclosed her promise to Rune to stop smoking if he manages to win a Major title.