Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 saw the first round of the men's singles event come to an end while the second round commenced. The likes of defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth seed Jack Draper and 14th seed Frances Tiafoe all won their respective matches.

The likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Arthur Fils also booked their respective spots in the second round of the Masters 1000 event, albeit in contrasting fashion. While Dimitrov beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4, Fils triumphed 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 over Tallon Griekspoor.

While many seeded players made it through to the next round, there were a few high-ranked players who suffered surprising defeats. On that note, let us take a look at the shocking results from Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

#1. Alexander Zverev losing to Matteo Berrettini

Alexander Zverev had quite a few opportunities to become the World No. 1 with Jannik Sinner suspended. However, the German has not been able to cash in on these chances.

Zverev was the top seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters and received a bye to the second round. Here, he faced Matteo Berrettini, who beat Mariano Navone in the opening round. The German started the match well and took the opening set 6-2 before the Italian took the second set 6-3 and forced the match into a decider.

Berrettini won the last set to register a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory and book his place in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. This is the third straight year when Alexander Zverev failed to reach the last 16 of the Masters 1000 event.

Matteo Berrettini has now bridged the gap between him and Zverev to 3-4 in their head-to-head, and will next take on either compatriot Lorenzo Musetti or Jiri Lehecka in the third round in Monte-Carlo.

#2. Holger Rune

2023 runner-up Holger Rune entered the Monte-Carlo Masters as the tenth seed and faced Portugal's Nuno Borges in the opening round. The World No. 43 dominated the opening set and broke the Dane twice to win it 6-2. He led 3-0 in the second set before Rune retired due to illness, thus ending his campaign in Monte-Carlo.

This is the Dane's second successive opening-round since his impressive run to the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He is next scheduled to compete at the Barcelona Open as the sixth seed. As for Nuno Borges, he will take on Pedro Martinez for a place in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

#3. Brandon Nakashima

World No. 31 Brandon Nakashima produced some decent performances earlier in 2025, including a semifinal run at the Mexican Open and fourth-round runs in Indian Wells and Miami. The American entered the Monte-Carlo Masters after a semifinal exit in Houston and faced Roberto Bautista Agut, who is ranked 21 places below him in the ATP rankings.

The Spaniard produced a fine performance in the first set and broke Nakashima twice to win it 6-2 and take the lead in the match. The second set saw service breaks but Bautista Agut eventually managed to win it to register a 6-2, 6-4 victory and book his place in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

