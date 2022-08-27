"They are monsters in this sport" - Pete Sampras hails the longevity of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer

Pete Sampras has been left stunned by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer, and all their achievements over the years at the highest level of tennis. The American, who was the first player ever to win 14 Grand Slam titles, admires the Big 3 for overtaking his record by huge margins in a short span of time.

Sampras won his 14th and final Grand Slam singles title at the 2022 US Open, less than a year before Federer won his maiden Major title to kickstart the Big 3's reign. Federer then became the first player to surpass Sampras' record within just seven years, at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. Nadal and Djokovic also rose to the summit of world tennis and now lead the race with 22 and 21 Grand Slams respectively, ahead of Federer's 20.

Sampras hailed the trio's consistency over the years and their ability to keep winning big titles late into their 30s, during an interview published in L'Equipe. He then expressed that he felt mentally drained at just 31.

"In my time, we retired close to 30," Sampras said. "Mentally, I couldn't take it anymore at 31 (...) To have been so consistent for so many years. They are monsters in this sport."

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Alcaraz: "I don't think that me and the other youngsters can repeat what has been done by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic." 🥲 Alcaraz: "I don't think that me and the other youngsters can repeat what has been done by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic." 🥲

The American legend, known for his big booming serve back in the day, further opened up about his camaraderie with each of the Big 3 members. Sampras revealed that he gets along the most with Federer due to their similar personalities and also keeps in regular contact with Djokovic.

Meanwhile, he holds Nadal in high regard despite not having spent a lot of time with the Spaniard away from tennis duties.

"With Novak I have already had dinner and we talk to each other from time to time. And with Rafa, although we have not spent much time together, I have great respect for everything he has achieved," Sampras said.

Back in 2010, Sampras teamed up with Federer for an epic doubles match against the pairing of Nadal and Andre Agassi. The quartet came together to play a charity match to help those affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

In 2013, Sampras also teamed up with Djokovic for a doubles match against Mike and Bob Bryan during an exhibition event in Indian Wells, California.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ On this day in 2010, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played a legendary Hit for Haiti doubles match in Indian Wells On this day in 2010, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played a legendary Hit for Haiti doubles match in Indian Wells 😍 https://t.co/SiSOsnZTMH

Nadal is the only player among the Big 3 who will participate in the 2022 US Open, which begins on Monday. Federer will make his tennis comeback at the Laver Cup, while Djokovic is out of the US Open as he remains unvaccinated and cannot enter the United States.

"Super excited to see Roger again on court" - Rafael Nadal on Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup 2019 - Day 3

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will reunite with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup, which will be held in London from September 23-25. During a press conference at the US Open, the Spaniard was asked about his thoughts on his rival and friend Federer's return to tennis.

He expressed excitement at teaming up with Federer once again and hopes to see the Swiss great stay fit after a long absence from professional tennis.

"Well, excited to play Laver Cup," he said. Of course, super excited to see Roger again on court. I hope he's healthy enough to make that happen.Yeah, let's see. Have been a long period of time without Roger on court, so I really hope that he can manage to be back, no?"

The Big 3 will be part of the same team for the first time in their illustrious careers. Their Big 4 colleague Andy Murray will also join them in representing Team Europe, creating the prospect of multiple doubles matches featuring different combinations of the Big 4 at the Laver Cup. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are the other two players in Team Europe this year.

