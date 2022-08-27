"Super excited to see Roger again on court; hope he's healthy enough to make that happen" - Rafael Nadal on playing Laver Cup with Federer

Like every Roger Federer fan, Rafael Nadal is also excited to see the Swiss back in action at the Laver Cup next month. Having missed seeing his close friend and arch-rival on the court for over a year, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is desperately hoping that Federer will be fully fit in time for the team competition.

Speaking at his press-tournament press conference before his opener at the US Open, the Mallorcan was asked about his thoughts on Federer's comeback. While Nadal did not have any new insights, he remarked that he will be waiting with crossed fingers to see how the 20-time Grand Slam champion manages to make a successful return in the coming days.

"Well, excited to play Laver Cup. Of course, super excited to see Roger again on court. I hope he's healthy enough to make that happen," he said. "Yeah, let's see. Have been a long period of time without Roger on court, so I really hope that he can manage to be back, no?"

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Rafael Nadal about Laver Cup and Roger Federer Rafael Nadal about Laver Cup and Roger Federer https://t.co/YD1TI9fF1s

The World No. 3 declared that the Swiss' health and happiness were more important than the results, although he admitted that it would be "amazing" if he could have all three together. While he was confident that Federer had a lot of tennis left in him, the former World No. 1 stated that he would be thankful for all he has done for the sport even if he decides to call it a day soon.

"The most important thing at this stage of his career is the health and the happiness, no? If he's healthy enough and happy enough to be back to the tennis tour, will be amazing," Nadal said. "If not, we just can say thanks to him for everything that he achieved. I am confident that we will keep having Roger for a while."

"I think Serena Williams has been one of the most important athletes in the history of the sport" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal spoke about Serena Williams' retirement as well

Rafael Nadal also commented on Serena Williams' impending retirement in the press conference, hailing her as one of the "most important athletes" in tennis history.

While he was personally saddened to see her go, the 36-year-old made it clear that the American icon deserved all the success that she has earned and that she deserves to retire on her terms.

"I think [Serena Williams] as an athlete have been not just a tennis player, have been one of the most important athletes in the history of the sport," he said. "She deserved all the things that she achieved because she worked enough to made that happen for such a long time, with a lot of determination, dedication, discipline."

NDTV Sports @Sports_NDTV



#USOpen2022 #RafaelNadal #SerenaWilliams



sports.ndtv.com/us-open-2022/a… Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, who have a whopping 45 Grand Slam singles titles between them, ran into each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the US Open Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, who have a whopping 45 Grand Slam singles titles between them, ran into each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the US Open#USOpen2022 #RafaelNadal #SerenaWilliamssports.ndtv.com/us-open-2022/a…

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion hopes Williams will continue to stick around the sport in some capacity, adding that it is always important for legends such as herself to stay around and help upcoming players find their way.

"If not, all of this is impossible. So now is the moment that she deserve to choose whatever she wants to do," Nadal said. "Yeah, I just believe and hope that if she is able to stay around the sport in some way, going to be great for our sport because I always believe that the sports are bigger when the legends of our sport are around the sport, no? And she's a legend."

