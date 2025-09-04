"They put the mom on last" - Naomi Osaka takes playful dig at US Open over 'crazy' SF schedule

Naomi Osaka briefly touched on the scheduling of her upcoming semifinal outing at the 2025 US Open. The Japanese took a playful swipe at the hardcourt Major, joking how "crazy" it was for the tournament to schedule her last-four meeting with home hope Amanda Anisimova for the night session on Thursday, August 4.

In her quarterfinal clash against Karolina Muchova on Wednesday, the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion registered a gutsy 6-4, 7-6(3) win over the crafty Czech. Later, the Japanese made her way to a press conference, where a journalist asked her how she processes her tennis journey these days.

Through her answer, Naomi Osaka laid bare her greater appreciation for the journey compared to what it was like during her younger days on the tour before touching on her upcoming US Open semifinal showdown against Amanda Anisimova.

"I think for me, I appreciate the journey a lot more now. I think when I was younger, I kind of just kept thinking of the next one, the next one, the next one. And obviously, I would love to appreciate everything right now, but, you know, I have a match to play tomorrow," she said.

Here, Osaka jokingly bemoaned the US Open putting her, a mother, last on court on the day of the women's singles semifinals. The Japanese gave birth to her daughter with rapper Cordae, Shai, back in July 2023.

"Yeah, so they put the mom on last. That's crazy. So, yeah, you know, I'll probably tell you how much I appreciate it at the end of the tournament, which is hopefully on Saturday (day of the women's singles final) for me. But regardless, I'm just really grateful to be playing well in this city," she added.

Naomi Osaka looking to clinch maiden victory against Amanda Anisimova in US Open SF

Naomi Osaka (left) shakes hands with Amanda Anisimova (right) after their clash at the 2022 French Open (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova have faced each other twice before, and on both occasions, the American has come out on top. Interestingly, both of those clashes came at Majors.

The pair's maiden meeting came in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open. Here, Osaka clinched the first set 6-4, but Amansimova admirably bounced back to win the next two sets 6-3, 7-6(5) and oust the Japanese from the hardcourt Major.

Later that same year, they played each other in the first round of the French Open. This time around, the American registered a straight-set victory. At the 2025 US Open, the American is likely to have the vociferous backing of the New York crowd, which may impact the Japanese's performance.

