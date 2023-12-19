"They're the exception, not the rule" - Federer's ex-coach on the Swiss and other elite athletes like Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview, Tennis coach Paul Annacone discussed the optimal routes for athletes trying to go pro. He also touched upon how people get enamored by athletes who burst onto the scene at a young age.

Annacone, who coached Federer from 2010-2013, was asked what route he recommended younger athletes take to be successful. The American stated that there was no correct answer and that every individual case was different.

"Yeah. Well, I think there's not one size fits all, right? I really believe it's different," Annacone said on the 'Rock n Roll Tennis' podcast.

The American pointed out that people have a habit of getting captivated by younger superstars.

"We all get enamored by the elite superstars when they're 17, the Alcarazes and Federers and Nadals and Djokovics of the world and the Andy Murrays and just the superstars, Serena and Sharapova that are elite," he said.

He elaborated that these special players were rare talents, an exception and not the rule.

"They jump onto our big screen really early. But I just think that people have to realize those folks are, they're the exception. They're not the rule. And what we're learning and what I've learned is that there is an opportunity through different pathways," he added.

Annacone goes on to mention the importance of going to a university and how it has helped players, including himself, to reach the higher levels of the game.

"I did go to the University of Tennessee. I went to the University of Tennessee for three years. And I got ranked in the 15 in the world. You see Ben Shelton coming out of college now. John Isner, top 20 in the world for 10 years in a row, going to the university. I mean, you go and you have unbelievable facilities. Plus, during the offseason, you get to play some professional tournaments to kind of build up experience," Annacone said.

The tennis coach ended by reiterating the fact that there is no correct answer for an optimal path, but personally chose to push people to go through a university education.

"So, plus, it's a very long-winded answer, but I think there is not a one-size-fits-all. I push people to go to university. You have to go to the right one. You have to be in the right environment. But, boy, it is a great resource to have," he said.

A look into Paul Annacone's College tennis career

Paul Annacone is a former American professional tennis player and current tennis coach. He has coached the likes of Pete Sampras, Tim Henman, Roger Federer, Sloane Stephens, and Stan Wawrinka. Annacone is currently the coach of American player Taylor Fritz.

Annacone played 3 years of college tennis for the University of Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference from 1982-84. In 1984, Annacone held a win-loss singles record of 51–3, winning the ITA Indoor Singles Championship in the process. He was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Year in 1984. Paul Annacone was named all-SEC and all-American all three years of his college career, and amassed a 115–22 career singles win-loss tally.

