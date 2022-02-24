"They’re gonna mention how Beyonce is a Virgo" - Naomi Osaka engages with astrology enthusiasts on Twitter

Naomi Osaka appears to be enjoying her downtime from competitive tennis. The 24-year-old recently poked fun at her followers who share the Virgo star sign, joking that they always mention Beyonce to give themselves bragging rights over people of other star signs.

Osaka has not played since the Australian Open, but she has kept fans updated about her whereabouts through her social media activities. Last week, the Japanese shared the new Beats by Dre ad with her followers and even found time to attend her good friend Christopher Eubanks' singles outing at the Dallas Open. On Thursday, she once again took to Twitter to engage her fans in a rather interesting discourse on astrology.

"One thing about Virgos…. They’re gonna mention how Beyoncé is a Virgo," she tweeted, followed by a laughing emoji.

Many of the Japanese's fans seemed to agree with her assertion. One fan, named Roculus Roy, alluded to how late pop legend Michael Jackson was a Virgo.

"And Michael Jackson. Virgo’s are going to Virgo," the fan tweeted.

Another fan mentioned how Freddie Mercury, arguably the greatest lead singer in rock music history, was a Virgo as well.

"Yes but Freddie Mercury >>> every other virgo," another fan wrote in the replies.

A user named "ThickVirgo" went a step further and claimed that Jesus Christ himself was a Virgo.

"Jesus was a Virgo too," they wrote.

Naomi Osaka to make much-awaited return at Indian Wells

The four-time Major winner has been on the sidelines since her Australian Open title defense came to an unceremonious end last month at the hands of Amanda Anisimova in the third round. By virtue of the loss, the 24-year-old fell outside the top 80 of the WTA rankings.

Osaka recently disclosed that she will be making her return to the WTA tour at the Indian Wells Open, which is scheduled to kick off on 9 March. The 2018 Indian Wells winner was awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 1000 event, as she didn't make the cut for direct entry.

The last time the Japanese won the title in the Californian desert, she was ranked as low as No. 44 in the world.

