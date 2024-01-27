Aryna Sabalenka's fitness coach Jason Stacy joked about her team asking him to get a tattoo of her signature on his head following the newly-crowned Australian Open champion's routine of signing his bald head before every match.

Sabalenka powered her way to a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen in the final of the 2024 Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday, January 27. The Belarusian, by doing so, became the first woman to win consecutive Australian Open titles since compatriot Victoria Azarenka, who won in 2012 and 2013.

Speaking at a press conference about the fun atmosphere Sabalenka's team tries to create for her, Stacy commented on their pre-match routine of him having his head signed by the Belarusian. Now that it has become a "lucky" charm of sorts, Stacy joked that the World No. 2 is trying to convince him to get it as a permanent tattoo.

"It might get worse, actually. Now they're trying to say I've got to get a tattoo of this on my head. I'm like, I don't know about that," Stacy said.

Stacy first confirmed that there was indeed a signature on his head before the final as well, as has been the trend throughout the tournament.

"Of course there's a signature on my head, man," he told a reporter before sharing details on what exactly the prematch routine involved.

"On match days it's just an autograph, signature. Then she writes random things on my ear. So today was my name in case I get lost. Remember my name," he quipped.

Stacy also provided a hilarious update on what Aryna Sabalenka planned to pen down on his head next. When coach Anton Dubrov hinted that it could be a blood type, the fitness trainer revealed what the two-time Grand Slam champion really wanted to write.

"No, no, she said, next one she's going to write: Please follow me on my Instagram page. We'll both see. Just for fun," he stated.

Aryna Sabalenka powers past Zheng Qinwen to defend Australian Open title

Sabalenka in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka got off to a blistering start by breaking her opponent's serve to go 2-0 up in the opening set of the final of the 2024 Australian Open.

Zheng Qinwen then had three break points on Sabalenka's serve but the defending champion won five points in a row for a massive hold. Zheng won her first game after serving up a couple of lethal aces but was unable to break Sabalenka, who raced away to a 5-2 lead soon after.

The 25-year-old took the first set 6-3 with a powerful ace before proceeding to break Zheng's serve early in the second set. Sabalenka kept the Chinese guessing with an array of serves to take a 3-1 lead, following which she broke the first-time Grand Slam finalist for a second time in the set.

Aryna Sabaleka served for the championship at 5-2 but was visibly anguished after repeatedly being taken to deuce in a lengthy final game.

The World No. 2 finally let out a sigh of relief and raised her arms after winning her second Grand Slam title with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 scoreline, the contest lasting a little under 80 minutes.

Sabalenka, who won the 2024 Australian Open without dropping a single set, had defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final of the Melbourne Major last year to win her maiden Major title.