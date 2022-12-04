While Stefanos Tsitsipas has faced plenty of criticism on social media of late, former tennis player and coach Mark Philippoussis has defended the Greek player and backed him to achieve "big things" in the future.

Tsitsipas endured a rough end to his season, winning just one of his three group matches in the 2022 ATP Finals and failing to get out of his group.

The Mallorca Open champion shared photos of his recent trip to Iceland on Instagram on Saturday. Several tennis fans, however, criticized Tsitsipas, urging him to focus less on social media and use his time instead to get in better shape ahead of next season.

Philippoussis reacted to one such comment, pointing out that Tsitsipas had elbow surgery not long ago and finished the year ranked No. 4. He also defended the Greek star's social media posts, saying they were "real."

"I understand what you're saying but don't forget that a year ago, Stef (Tsitsipas) had elbow surgery and finished the year at 4 in the world, not a bad year right? Also I love the photos he post, they are real unlike what most social media is like. Don't worry his time will come, big things ahead I believe," Philippoussis wrote.

"Dear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Following his loss to Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals, Stefanos Tsitsipas opined that he was the better player and that the Russian had "limited tools," leading to a barrage of criticism from tennis fans.

Unperturbed, Tsitsipas took to Instagram shortly after with a message for his "haters."

"Dear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient," the Greek wrote.

Tsitsipas will next be seen in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia, from December 8-10.

