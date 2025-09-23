  • home icon
  "They really don't want Iga Swiatek winning 1000 points" - Pole's fans annoyed by her 'ridiculous' China Open draw ft. Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka

"They really don't want Iga Swiatek winning 1000 points" - Pole's fans annoyed by her 'ridiculous' China Open draw ft. Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka

By Sudipto Pati
Published Sep 23, 2025 04:11 GMT
Iga Swiatek (left), Jessica Pegula (top right), Naomi Osaka (bottom right), Sources: Getty
Iga Swiatek (left), Jessica Pegula (top right), Naomi Osaka (bottom right), Sources: Getty

Iga Swiatek's draw at the upcoming 2025 China Open has prompted several fans of the Pole to voice their concerns. According to them, the World No. 2 has been dealt a tough draw for the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in the tennis calendar's Asian swing.

On Monday, September 22, the 2025 China Open's women's singles main draw was officially confirmed. Swiatek, as the top seed at the tournament in reigning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's absence, has received a first-round bye and will begin her campaign against either Yulia Putintseva or home hope Yuan Yue. The Pole could then go on to meet the likes of Anna Kalinskaya, Emma Navarro, and then Jessica Pegula or Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals.

Numerous Iga Swiatek fans spanning X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit voiced their concerns regarding the Pole's draw at the 2025 China Open.

"They really don't want Iga winning this 1000 points," one fan wrote.
"Iga's draw is ridiculous," commented another.
"That’s a tougher draw than it looks for Iga. Playing Putintseva that early could be dangerous. Then has to play Kalinskaya. And then Osaka or JPeg could be waiting," another fan chimed in.
"Świątek vs Kalinskaya AGAIN 💀," stated one, referring to the regular meetings between the pair across recent tournaments.
"Iga with the toughest draw what’s new," another added.
"Yikes, somehow I rather she isnt a top seed," weighed in yet another fan.

Iga Swiatek heads into China Open after title triumph in Korea

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2025 Korea Open (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek in action at the 2025 Korea Open (Source: Getty)

Despite the arguably tough draw that awaits her at the 2025 China Open, Iga Swiatek is likely to be quite confident heading into the tournament. The Pole won the 25th singles title of her career very recently at the Korea Open, even though she was given a run for her money in the final by Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Swiatek reached the final of the WTA 500 event in Seoul after comprehensive straight-set victories against Sorana Cirstea, Barbora Krejcikova, and Maya Joint. However, in the final, Alexandrova stunned the Pole by winning the first set 6-1. The World No. 2 then had to work incredibly hard to level things up, as she took the second set 7-6(3). Ultimately, Swiatek secured the title with a 7-5 third-set win.

After the result, the Pole told her Russian opponent:

"Honestly, I don’t know how I won it because you were playing great and I just tried to stay alive."

Remarkably, Alexandrova lost the encounter despite finishing ahead of Swiatek in almost every statistical category, including the total number of points won.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
