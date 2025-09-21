Korea Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Ekaterina Alexandrova earn?

Iga Swiatek kicked off her Asian hardcourt swing in style, capturing the 2025 Korea Open title on Sunday, September 21, with a 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final. The Pole has been in dominant form since her Wimbledon triumph, and this victory further boosts her bid to finish the season on a strong note, despite a rocky start earlier in the year.

Swiatek's victory in Seoul earned her a hefty $164,000 from the tournament's total prize pool of $1,064,510, while Alexandrova took home $101,000. Qualifier Katerina Siniakova and unseeded Maya Joint each received $59,000 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Third seed Clara Tauson, two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova, qualifier Ella Seidel, and unseeded Suzan Lamens each got $28,695 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the second round at the Korea Open, including fourth seed Daria Kasatkina, fifth seed Diana Shnaider, sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, seventh seed Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu, Sorana Cirstea, Eva Lys, and Louis Boisson, each pocketed $15,700.

Ashlyn Krueger, Laura Siegemund, Caty McNally, Anastasia Zakharova, Tatiana Prozorova, Jaqueline Cristian, Linda Fruhvirtova, Tatjana Maria, Park So-hyun, Back Da-yeon, Jessika Ponchet, and Ku Yeon-woo exited in the first round. Each left with $11,300.

Players who exited in the second round of qualifying walked away with $7,625, and those who were knocked out in the first round received $3,900.

Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova win Korea Open 2025 women's doubles title

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova pictured together | Image Source: Getty

The blockbuster duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova captured the women's doubles title at the 2025 Korea Open on Sunday, September 21, defeating Caty McNally and Maya Joint 6-3, 7-6(6) in the final. The champions took home $54,300 in prize money, while the runners-up earned $33,000.

Clara Tauson and Chan Hao-ching, as well as the duo of Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan, bagged $19,160 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Those knocked out in the quarterfinals got to keep $9,840, while those sent home in the first round of the Korea Open earned $6,000.

