"They say, dress like the person you want to be" - 17-year-old Joao Fonseca bageling opponent while wearing same kit as Iga Swiatek amuses fans

17-year-old Joao Fonseca bageling Arthur Fils while wearing the same kit as Iga Swiatek has sparked hilarious reactions among fans.

Fonseca is a Brazillian professional tennis player who entered the 2024 Rio Open after receiving a main draw wildcard. He faced fellow teenager Arthur Fils in the first round. The Brazilian displayed a clinical performance and defeated Fils comfortably 6-0, 6-4.

The 17-year-old wore an On kit, featuring a white top, with pink stripes, shorts, and a pink cap. This was also the same kit used by Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open this year. It is worth noting that On has a sponsorship deal with Swiatek and Ben Shelton.

Fonseca serving up a bagel to Fils while donning the same kit as the Pole, renowned for her bagel-making prowess, sparked amusement among fans on X (formerly Twitter). One fan called Swiatek a great role model in light of this and said:

"They say, “Dress like the person you want to be.” Iga is surely a good role model to have."

Another fan found Fonseca bageling while wearing an On kit hilarious and couldn't stop laughing.

"Lmaooo not him bagelling too on brand"

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Iga Swiatek sets up a clash with Zheng Qinwen

Iga Swiatek and Zheng Qinwen

A few days after completing the three-peat at the Doha Open, Iga Swiatek has kicked off her run at the Dubai Open where the 22-year-old was a finalist last year.

The Pole faced Sloane Stephens in the first round and had no trouble handling the American, comfortably getting rid of her and winning 6-4, 6-4. Swiatek faced an in-form Elina Svitolina in the second round but a clinical display by the four-time Grand Slam champion helped her defeat the Ukrainian 6-1, 6-4.

Swiatek will face the 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals. The Pole will head into the match as the favorite to win as she boasts a 5-0 head-to-head lead against the Chinese.

The duo have met three times on hardcourt and two times on clay court. Their most recent meeting came at the 2024 United Cup in the tie between Team Poland and Team China, which was won by Swiatek 6-2, 6-3.