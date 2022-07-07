"They told me I needed to retire; I did it a couple of times in my tennis career; It's something I hate doing, so I keep trying" - Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon QF win over Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal has said that he was asked to retire during his Wimbledon semifinal win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spaniard took a medical timeout in the second set and appeared to be afflicted by an abdominal injury.

Nadal, though, brought out his warrior mentality to the fore in a high-quality grasscourt battle on Centre Court that went the distance. After dropping the opener to the big-serving American and losing the last five games, Nadal restored parity despite being hindered by an injury.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Nadal when he dropped the all-important third set. However, he broke his opponent decisively at 5-5 in the fourth set - after the players had exchanged two breaks apiece - to force a decider. In a competitive final set that went to a tiebreak, the Spaniard won the opening five points before sealing a hard-fought 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) win.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Just @RafaelNadal thingsThe champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) Just @RafaelNadal things 😤The champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/G7Luqy8lSH

In his press conference, Nadal said that his box gestured at him to retire, something he admitted contemplating. However, the Spaniard opted to play through the pain barrier and eventually emerged victorious. He added that retiring is always a last resort, something he has always despised doing.

"They (my box) told me I needed to retire," said the Spaniard. "I tried. For me, it was hard to withdraw in the middle of the match. Nothing easy, even if I had the idea for a while. On the other hand, I did it a couple of times in my tennis career. It's something I hate doing, so I keep trying."

Nadal will take on old foe Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster semifinal on Friday.

Health is even more important than winning Wimbledon - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal on Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal hasn't played competitively on grass since a defeat to Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals.

However, the Spaniard has won five consecutive matches to extend his perfect record in SW19 quarterfinals to 8-0. In what was easily the toughest test of the fortnight, Nadal fought from the brink - despite his physical issues - to move to within two wins of a third Wimbledon title.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯

1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.



2. Rafael Nadal



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.2. Rafael Nadal 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.2. Rafael Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/m6jL34xXQe

Nadal acknowledged as much during his press conference, saying that leaving his physical issues aside, his level is "magnificent."

“I am playing well, enjoying myself a lot. The level of tennis, if we remove the problems, is magnificent. The abdominal problem is not something that comes from playing on grass. It can happen on any surface," Nadal said.

In his key to victory against Fritz, Nadal said that his solid backcourt play - and not his serve - helped him survive another day. Both players hit 56 winners apiece, but Nadal lost his serve eight times and Fritz seven during the contest.

“I won because I played well from the back of the court. Of course, I didn't win on my serve. I was able to improve and adapt to the conditions that my body presents to remain competitive. I knew how to improve my tennis depending on the needs. It's something I'm happy with," he added.

Nadal, though, was coy about his chances of playing the semifinal against Kyrgios.

"I don't know, honestly. I can't give a clear answer because I don't know what will happen. I need to know different opinions and check everything properly. That is something even more important than winning Wimbledon, it is health. We'll see how this goes," Nadal stated.

Rafael Nadal won his last meeting with Kyrgios at Wimbledon in the second round in 2019. That helped him avenge a shock fourth-round defeat against the Australian in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far