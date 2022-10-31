According to former Spanish tennis player Jose Luis Arilla, both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have the potential to usher in a new era in tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are two of the most promising ATP players of the next generation. Alcaraz is in the form of his life, having won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and has risen to the top of the ATP rankings as a result.

However, Italian Jannik Sinner is not far behind, having reached the quarterfinals of three Grand Slams this year, with the exception of the French Open. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the world, with a career-high of No. 9.

In an interview with the Spanish daily Marca, Jose Luis Arilla stated that among the next generation of players, Alcaraz and Sinner have the potential to "mark a new era in tennis."

"Next to him (Carlos Alcaraz), I see Sinner. They are the two who have the most capacity to mark a new era in tennis," Arilla said.

The former Spanish tennis player gushed about his fellow countryman Alcaraz, claiming that he possesses an "unusual" talent. He further added more can be expected of the 19-year-old and that he looked forward to seeing how the teenager fares in the future.

"Alcaraz has an unusual talent. Physically he is very strong and is very well advised by Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is another of the greats of Spanish tennis and is responsible for making him see that things have to be consolidated little by little. I don't remember a case like Alcaraz's," Arilla said.

"He has turned 19 and has his whole life ahead of him. Little more can be asked of him. You have to believe this category and stay in the top five in the world. That's very complicated," he added.

"He is the first in the world, he absolutely deserves to be where he is" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alacarz pictured at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Novak Djokovic claimed in a recent interview that Carlos Alcaraz was the best player in the world at the moment even though things would have been different if he had received points for his triumph at Wimbledon. The Serb went on to congratulate the Spaniard on his success, adding that he fully deserves his current success.

"Alcaraz is the first in the world and he is the best," Djokovic said, adding, "There's nothing there. The rankings show that. I played less, that's a fact, a lot of points were taken away, Wimbledon didn't count."

"Maybe the situation would have been different if the circumstances were different, but there is nothing now. What is there is, he absolutely deserves to be where he is. I congratulate him on all his successes," he added.

