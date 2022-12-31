"They've been retiring Rafa since 2005, let the man live" - Rafael Nadal fans hit out at magazine for predicting Spaniard's retirement in 2023

Writing for Sports Illustrated, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim made a bold prediction for the 2023 season, opining that Rafael Nadal will hang up his racquet next year. Along with the Spaniard, Wertheim also predicted Venus Williams to have her final pro season in 2023, saying that their time was up.

"Rafael Nadal will turn 37 in June and speaks openly about his dwindling days. Venus Williams is 42 (!) and is nearly 15 years removed from her last major win. We distinguish between sports mortals and deities. Time does not," Wertheim wrote.

Fans of the 22-time Grand Slam champion, however, did not take kindly to the prediction, hitting out at the magazine for being "obsessed" with his retirement. One fan wrote on the same:

"The obsession they have on Rafa retiring," they wrote sarcastically, followed by a couple of disapproving emojis.

Another fan hoped the magazine would leave the Mallorcan alone and let him "live and retire" on his own terms, commenting:

"Good grief. They have been retiring Rafa since 2005. Let the man live and retire on his own terms please."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal to begin United Cup campaign against Cameron Norrie

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 United Cup

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will kickstart his 2023 campaign on Saturday against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie at the United Cup, following which he will be in action in mixed doubles as well. The Spaniard has been confirmed to partner with Paula Badosa to take on Harriet Dart and Dan Evans on Sunday.

Against Australia, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will take on Alex de Minaur, who replaced Nick Kyrgios as the host nation's No. 1 ATP player after Kyrgios' last-minute withdrawal. Whether the World No. 2 will choose to play mixed doubles again, however, remains to be seen.

After the United Cup comes to an end, the 36-year-old and his entourage will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he is the defending champion. The Mallorcan won the 2022 edition by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final, coming back from a two-set deficit to lift his second Australian Open trophy and 21st Grand Slam overall.

This year, Nadal will be the second seed, behind only World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Unlike last time, he will also be joined by nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, who is currently doing his warmup for the Melbourne Major at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide. Also returning to the Australian Open this year are World No. 3 Casper Ruud and former finalist Dominic Thiem, and they will be joined by the likes of regulars such as Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and others.

