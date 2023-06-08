Create

"They all want what Rafa has" - Tennis fans delighted by Tomas Etcheverry seeking luck from Rafael Nadal's picture prior to French Open QF

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Jun 08, 2023 07:03 GMT
Rafael Nadal (L) and Tomas Etcheverry (R)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry seeking luck from Rafael Nadal's poster prior to his quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open has sparked delight among tennis fans.

Etcheverry advanced to his maiden quarterfinal at a Grand Slam with a 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. The World No. 49 was aiming to become the lowest-ranked and first unseeded player since Marco Cecchinato in 2018 (ranked World No. 72) to make it to the semifinals in Paris. However, his hopes were dashed by Alexander Zverev who secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win to reach his third consecutive Roland Garros semifinal.

The official Roland Garros social media handle shared a clip of Etcheverry's pre-match warm-up which showed the Argentine touching a poster of Rafael Nadal with his 2022 French Open trophy, seemingly seeking luck prior to his match.

It is no surprise to see Etcheverry seeking inspiration from the Spaniard, who is affectionately known as the "King of Clay" and ranks as the most successful player in the history of the French Open, with 14 titles to his name.

A fan reshared the clip and reacted to the "cute" moment.

"This is so cute, Etcheverry touching Nadal's picture for good luck," the fan tweeted.
This is so cute, Etcheverry touching Nadal’s picture for good luck 🥹 https://t.co/uyT1YxOUaE

Another fan expressed awe at an entire generation of tennis players being inspired by the 22-time Grand Slam champion and hoped for his return in 2024.

"And then you realize that a whole generation of tennis players grew up watching Nadal and he's (hopefully for the next year at least) still around," the fan commented.
And then you realize that a whole generation of tennis players grew up watching Nadal and he’s (hopefully for the next year at least) still around. twitter.com/stroppa_del/st…
"They all want what Rafa has," a user tweeted.
They all want what Rafa has. 😌🏆✨#RafaelNadal𓃵 twitter.com/troublefault/s… https://t.co/FY43SCZzSP

Here are a few more fan reactions:

That was a nice moment - Etcheverry touching Rafa's picture. https://t.co/FqI6FHSi4S
@Olly_Tennis_ It is simply a gesture from a player to a semi-God of @rolandgarros !
@Olly_Tennis_ OMG another Rafan just like Rafa he’s also superstitious. That warm up jumps is so Rafa. I love him. Anybody who loves Rafa I love him/her too. Cute.😊😍🤩🥰💕
@Olly_Tennis_ That moment was beautiful ❤️
@Olly_Tennis_ We are missing him💔🤧 https://t.co/YihMY1qhsC
@Olly_Tennis_ He got so close! Should have actually kissed Rafa’s picture for real good luck!
How sweet, and he put up a great fight. #TheFutureOfTennis twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…
This is so sweet 🥹 twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…
@Olly_Tennis_ Surely he only touched the trophy for good luck

Alexander Zverev returns to French Open SF, one year after suffering ankle injury against Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev suffered an ankle injury in the 2022 French Open SF
Alexander Zverev suffered an ankle injury in the 2022 French Open SF

With his win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Alexander Zverev advanced to his third consecutive French Open semifinal. His achievement is even more significant, given that his campaign in 2022 was derailed abruptly when a horrifying ankle injury forced him to retire mid-match during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

The German had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair and was sidelined from the tour for the remainder of the season. He made his return at the 2023 Australian Open and has since been working his way back to his previous level.

Zverev will take on Casper Ruud in the semifinal on Friday, June 9 for a chance to reach his second Grand Slam final and his first at Roland Garros. On the other side of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster clash.

