"They have been winning most of the matches they've been playing" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero has opened up on what impresses him the most about the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The trio are widely regarded as three of the best players in the game's history. They have won a staggering 61 Grand Slam singles titles between them, with Nadal (21) narrowly leading Federer (20) and Djokovic (20). They are also the all-time Masters 1000 leaders, with Djokovic (37) leading Nadal (36) and Federer (28).

During a podcast with ATP Tennis Radio, Ferrero lauded Nadal for his brute strength and Federer for his ability to conjure magic on court. He also spoke about Djokovic potentially winning the most titles in the future. Ferrero said:

"I was there trying to find out the tactic to play against them, and sometimes I beat them. With Rafa, it was his strength on the court; the ball comes to you very heavy, the intensity of every point that he's playing."

He added:

"Roger, of course, he can do anything in any moment that he wants. They have been winning most of the matches they have been playing, which is impressive. For Novak, the one day he's going to achieve most titles in the future."

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can play high level in the few tournaments they play - Juan Carlos Ferrero

Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former World No. 1, spoke glowingly about Federer, Nadal and Djokovic's ability to play 'at the same intensity week after week'. Ferrero said about the same:

"Very difficult to stay at the same intensity week after week. For years, they have been doing this. That is one of the things I have been most impressed."

With the trio being on the wrong side of 30, they have been playing reduced tournaments, focussing largely on the Grand Slams. Lauding them for their ability to play their best tennis at the biggest tournaments, Ferrero said:

"Playing at the end of your career less tournaments, but playing very well (the tournaments that you play), that I think, Rafa, Roger and Novak are doing that well. They are playing 10-12 tournaments a year, and they have Grand Slam as a goal. They can play high level in those few tournaments, which is very difficult to do."

Nadal is off to a 20-1 start to the year, winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and two other titles.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



He's beaten Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win the



Vamos!



#bbctennis Rafael Nadal has made historyHe's beaten Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win the #ausopen and record 21st Grand Slam title!Vamos! Rafael Nadal has made history 🏆He's beaten Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win the #ausopen and record 21st Grand Slam title! 👑Vamos! 🇪🇸#bbctennis

Djokovic has won only six times this season, going 6-3. Federer, meanwhile, hasn't been in action since Wimbledon last year due to knee surgery. He's expected to return to action later this summer.

