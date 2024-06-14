"Thierry Henry doesn't know about it" - Roger Federer reveals origins of Arsenal jerseys his boys wear in 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' documentary

Roger Federer recently shared the story behind the Arsenal jerseys worn by his twin boys, Leo and Lenny in his documentary, "Federer: Twelve Final Days." He revealed that the former French footballer Thierry Henry was the one who gifted them the kits.

Federer's documentary is about the final 12 days of his tennis career leading up to the last tournament he played as a professional player, the 2022 Laver Cup. The film features his wife and four children - twin girls Myla Rose and Charlene, and twin boys Leo and Lenny.

The documentary also has Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, as well as tennis legends John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, and Rod Laver. It will be released on June 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

During an interview with BBC Sport, while promoting his documentary, the former World No.1 talked about his twin sons wearing Arsenal jerseys in the film.

Federer revealed that Leo and Lenny had just returned from football practice when he noticed them in the Arsenal kits. As an FC Basel fan, he was surprised by their choice. The Swiss explained that his good friend and former Arsenal footballer Thierry Henry had gifted the boys the jerseys.

"The boys are coming back from soccer practice or football practice, and they walk through the elevator and I look at them and then they were in the Arsenal jerseys. I think I say in the film, like, ‘Where’s the FC Basel shirt?’ You know that’s what my favourite club is. The Arsenal jerseys, they had just received shortly before from Thierry Henry who is a good friend of mine, we’ve been on vacation together. He’s a really good friend of ours," Federer said.

Federer mentioned that Henry had not yet seen his sons in the Arsenal jerseys but would be pleased to see them donning the kits when he watched the documentary.

"And he was the one that gave us the Arsenal jerseys. So here they walk through the door in their Arsenal kits. I know that Thierry, he doesn’t know about it. I know he will when he sees the film and be like, ‘Oh this is so... those are the shirts, it’s so, so good.’ So that's how it all came about," the Swiss added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was also asked if he would be watching the Euros this year. He responded in the affirmative and also revealed that he had recently watched the French Open and is looking forward to the Wimbledon Championships and the Paris Olympics.

"I will be watching the Euros. I mean, I’ve been watching Roland Garros, I’m going to be watching Wimbledon, the Euros, the Olympics. As a sports fan, this is the time to be alive," the former World No. 1 said.

Roger Federer reveals if his children have an inkling for sports: "The girls were never passionate about tennis, the boys love their soccer"

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, Roger Federer shared that he has never pressured his children into sports. His 15-year-old twin girls, Myla Rose and Charlene, and his 10-year-old twin boys Leo and Lenny, have been encouraged to explore various other sports.

Federer mentioned that as a family, they do enjoy playing tennis and going for a ski and that they are learning to play golf.

"No, I never pushed my kids into it. They do play tennis, and we ski, and we’re all learning to golf. We recently tried scuba diving," he said.

The Swiss revealed that while his daughters have not shown a strong interest in sports, his sons have taken a liking to soccer. Leo has even expressed an interest in tennis, while Lenny prefers activities like reading and drawing.

"The girls were never passionate about tennis, and I was relieved about it. The boys love their soccer. Leo is starting to show interest in getting serious about tennis. Lenny is much more creative, he’s very into drawing, reading," Federer said.

