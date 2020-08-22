Things that go against Novak Djokovic, make him stronger: Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic comes into the American hardcourt swing facing a lot of pressure and attention from the media. He has been under immense scrutiny right from the onset of the controversial Adria Tour, and the criticism hasn't really come to an end yet. To add to that, there have also been insinuations that that Djokovic's results at the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open - given the absence of his illustrious rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - would somehow count for less.

Any other player in Novak Djokovic's shoes might have struggled to deal with all of these factors, but Daniil Medvedev is confident that that won't be the case with the Serb. The Russian believes Djokovic has the ability to shut out all the distractions when on the court, and that the quality of his tennis would be the deciding factor in the end.

Q. There were reports that a bunch of the players are not happy that Guido Pella... I'm just wondering, have you been part of these discussions? What's kind of the stance of the players?

During a recent press conference at the Western & Southern Masters, Medvedev answered a series of questions from the media and discussed Novak Djokovic’s situation at length. The 2019 US Open runner-up also revealed that the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal presents a ‘big opportunity’ for a new Grand Slam champion in New York.

Novak Djokovic is a great champion: Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic has courted one controversy after another during the COVID-19 lockdown. First, his Adria Tour turned into a coronavirus hotbed after he failed to implement social distancing measures at the event. Then as the US Open drew closer, he was made the subject of intense speculation after it was revealed that not only Roger Federer but even Rafael Nadal be missing the New York Slam.

A fair number of people expected Novak Djokovic to follow suit considering that the draw had already been weakened. So his eventual confirmation was met with skepticism, with some even branding him as an opportunist.

Novak Djokovic will be seeking his 4th US Open title

Coming in with such mental baggage would be very disturbing for most players, but Novak Djokovic is no mere mortal. As Daniil Medvedev pointed out, the Serb is a ‘great champion’ who always finds a way to derive strength from disadvantageous situations.

“I think Novak is a great champion. Of course many things can disturb him, his life, like the things that happened lately, but when he's on court, it's a different story,” Medvedev said.

“I mean, he can play some unbelievable tennis, and I should say maybe even sometimes, as many of us, some things that go against him makes him stronger. Most important is going to be how good are you playing tennis, and let's see where he is right now,” he continued.

Absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal gives a bigger chance for everyone else: Daniil Medvedev

Having won 8 of the last 13 Major titles on offer, both Federer and Nadal have proved to be huge stumbling blocks for the Next Gen of men's tennis. Needless to say, the young guns would be quite excited at the prospect of having an entire section of the draw to themselves.

The US Open will miss both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

After Stefanos Tsitsipas announced that the legendary duo’s absence would give him more impetus and motivation, it was Daniil Medvedev’s turn to mark this as a ‘big opportunity’ for a new Grand Slam champion.

“Yeah, of course there is a, first of all, big opportunity for a new Grand Slam winner, because there is, let's say, only three Grand Slam winners in the draw of US Open, Cilic, Murray, and Novak, if I'm not mistaken, which of course gives bigger chance for everybody else,” Medvedev said.