Bianca Andreescu was one of the last players to play their first-round match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, which was marred by numerous rain delays and play interruptions on the first three days.

Andreescu faced Hungary's Anna Bondar in the opening round at the 2023 Wimbledon, which took place on day 4. The Canadian came out on top in the three-set battle 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Andreescu began the match strongly, breaking Bondar twice in the first set. But the Hungarian made a valiant comeback in the second set by breaking her opponent twice to send the match into a deciding set. The Canadian recollected herself and showed her experience at the Grand Slam level by breaking the Bondar serve two times to seal the match.

In her post-match press conference, Andreescu was asked about her thoughts on kicking off her Wimbledon campaign much later than other players. The 23-year replied that while she is trying to stay positive amid the situation, it was surely very disappointing to wait around for 4 days to play the first-round match, especially because other players had already played two matches and qualified for the third round. Thus, receiving a headstart for the latter stages of the competition.

"It's definitely very frustrating having to wait around, especially when other players are in Round 3. But it is what it is. That's life right now for many of us," Andreescu said.

The World No. 37 went on to say that the only thing she can do right now is control whatever is in her hand until she is seeded again at Wimbledon, which the Canadian hopes will be very soon.

"So I'm just trying to control the controllables. And those things I can't control, as of now, until I'm seeded again (smiling). It will be very soon."

Bianca Andreescu to face Anhelina Kalinina in 2R at Wimbledon 2023

Bianca Andreescu will now face No. 26 seed Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The match is currently scheduled to be played on Friday, July 7. This will be the first time both women play each other on the WTA Tour.

Andreescu commented on the Ukrainian during the press conference, praising her impressive results this year (finalist at the Italian Open) and highlighting her aggressive style of tennis. The 2019 US Open champion also revealed that she watched some of Kalinina's first round match, which took place just before her encounter against Bondar.

"She played right before me so I was able to watch the match a little bit. She's a very aggressive player. She's had some great results this year. But I think if I, you know, play my best, stay positive, not get too frustrated, then I think I can do well," the Canadian said.

Bianca Andreescu has not enjoyed much success at Wimbledon, with her previous best performance being a second-round exit last year. The former World No. 4 began her 2022 SW19 campaign with a routine straight-set win against Emina Bektas. However, she lost her subsequent match against eventual champion Elena Rybakina, 6-4, 7-6(5).

