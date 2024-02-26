"This is not what my 30 looks like" - Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and others wish Eugenie Bouchard on her 30th birthday

Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu, and other tennis players have extended their wishes to Eugenie Bouchard on her 30th birthday.

Bouchard rang in her 30th birthday on Sunday, February 25, in Aspen, Colorado. The Canadian has been in the ski resort town for the past week, aiming to fulfill her birthday wish of learning how to ski.

The former World No. 5 chronicled her journey on social media, from her first day on the slopes with her brother Will to mastering the skill on her birthday. She offered a peek into her morning on the slopes, showing off her newfound adeptness.

"For my birthday this year I wanted to learn how to ski!" Bouchard captioned her Instagram post.

Later in the day, Eugenie Bouchard changed into a white crop top and off-white skirt, paired with matching furry boots and coat, as she prepared to commence her birthday celebrations.

"This is 30," she captioned her Instagram post.

Bouchard was showered with birthday love from the tennis community, with touching messages pouring in from her fellow players. Jessica Pegula, who just celebrated her own 30th birthday at the San Diego Open, joked about the difference in their celebrations.

"This is not what my 30 looks like 😂 HBD!!," Jessica Pegula commented.

Sloane Stephens, meanwhile, shared a sweet message for the Canadian.

"Happy Birthday Lovey 💞," she wrote.

Bianca Andreescu also commented on her compatriot's post, simply writing:

"Hotttt."

Former tennis player Prakash Amritraj and American player Asia Muhammad joined in to extend their wishes to Bouchard.

"Happy birthday Genie Beanie!" Amritraj wrote.

"HOT BDAY GIRL 🔥🔥," Muhammad posted.

