"This is absolutely insanity" - Fans react in horror over Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon triumph being called a 'disaster' by Polish media

Iga Swiatek won her first-ever title at Wimbledon in style on Saturday (July 12), thrashing 13th-seeded Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the women's singles summit clash. The Pole's triumph, however, was met with ambivalence back home from a local tabloid, which has caused an uproar in the tennis community.

Swiatek had struggled with consistency and mentality in the last few months, failing to reach the final of a singles knockout tournament since nabbing her fourth Major title at the 2024 French Open. The reception to the 24-year-old's form issues was negative in Poland. In fact, the former World No. 1 asked the 'unpleasant' Polish media "to leave her alone" during her post-match press conference on Saturday.

Now that the dust has settled following Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon run, a Polish tabloid has described her triumph as "a disaster for women's tennis". Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since taken exception to the above headline.

While one fan suggested that the six-time Major titlist wasn't accountable for the quality of women's tennis, a few others directed their ire at the Polish media.

"It is kinda insufferable that wta players can't play a poor match or have one w exceptional circumstances like this one without having to be responsible for women's tennis as a whole," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lmao this is absolutely insanity. You'd expect if any country it would be Poland press celebrating the most," another claimed.

"A woman’s victory is a disaster what a bunch of dumb a*****es," one more wrote.

"She rightly called them out in her post-match press conference yesterday. F***ing jokers," another suggested.

Polish media's agenda against Iga Swiatek also came under scrutiny from the tennis community.

"But if you're Polish media, why do you care? Why would you ever worry you have a dominant champion who's beating the shit out of everyone," one fan questioned.

Funnily enough, there was one fan who beckoned Swiatek to move out of Poland following her Wimbledon triumph.

"Now that Igs has 40m in the bank. She need to find a cute townhouse in Monaco and avoid all the Polish taxes," another joked.

Taking a look at what Iga Swiatek said about the Polish media after Wimbledon title run

Iga Swiatek has once again given her views on Polish media | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek didn't mince her words when asked about her relationship with the Polish media in her press conference after her Wimbledon title victory on Saturday. The 24-year-old was admittedly at odds with their "treatment" of herself and her team, claiming that it was unbecoming as she had already proved herself on the biggest stage of tennis.

"For sure, the past months, how the media sometimes described me, I gotta say, unfortunately, Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn't really pleasant," Swiatek told the media at the All England Club on Saturday. "So, I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job. Because obviously, you can see that we know what we're doing."

"I have the best people around me. I have already proved a lot. I hopefully am gonna have freedom from them to let me do my job the way I want it."

For academic purposes, the six-time Major winner will climb from eighth to third in next week's WTA rankings after her exploits at SW19 this fortnight.

