 "This is such an American tweet lmfao sorry other languages exist" – Tennis fans contradict Pam Shriver’s opinion about German alternate for 'ace' during Vienna Open final

Pam Shriver’s opinion about the German alternate for “ace” at the Vienna Open did not sit well with tennis fans.
The broadcaster and former tennis player, who was viewing the final between Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov, tweeted about the German-speaking city’s use of the word “as$” instead of “ace” during the whole tournament. The American remarked that the alternate version’s usage wasn’t ideal in various countries and should thus be scrapped.
“I think word “ace” should be universally used worldwide, because this other version does not work in many places,” she said.
Her opinion, which could very well have been light-hearted, however, received backlash as tennis fans pointed out Shriver’s seeming Anglocentrism. Many voiced that tennis was a global sport and thus it was essential to be open-minded about different cultures.
"American imperial thinking! What if 'ace' means 'ass' elsewhere. Tennis is a global sport, open your mind to learning about other cultures rather than imposing your correctness," one fan said.
"Well, the word "Ace" as written or pronounced in other languages could mean something derogatory too. It's contextual. I think we are more or less global in our perspective and mature in our attitudes to accept the usage of other languages in global sports competitions," another fan wrote.
Another fan had a similar take on Shriver’s opinion about the Vienna Open.
“As if you can judge what we use in the german speaking area, stay home if you do not like it,” one tweet read.
Daniil Medvedev defeats Denis Shapovalov to win Vienna Open title
Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev outsmarted Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the ATP 500 Vienna Open title. With the victory, the Russian claimed his 15th career title and the second of the season alongside three other runner-up finishes. The 26-year-old also climbed one spot in the ATP rankings to World No. 3.
Medvedev, who was competing in his first tournament just days after the birth of his daughter Alisa, dedicated the title win to his wife for giving him “the most beautiful present ever”.
“I was asked if I'm gonna dedicate this trophy to my daughter. And I was sitting there thinking that I'm not gonna dedicate it to my daughter, I'm gonna dedicate it to my wife, because she gave me the most beautiful present ever, my daughter, I was there and these emotions were better than winning any title, so Dasha, Spasibo (Thanks),” he said, adding, “I also like you [Shapovalov] a lot, but I have a wife, we are gonna keep it simple,” he said while accepting the Vienna Open trophy.