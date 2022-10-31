 "This is such an American tweet lmfao sorry other languages exist" – Tennis fans contradict Pam Shriver’s opinion about German alternate for 'ace' during Vienna Open final

Pam Shriver’s opinion about the German alternate for “ace” at the Vienna Open did not sit well with tennis fans.

The broadcaster and former tennis player, who was viewing the final between Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov, tweeted about the German-speaking city’s use of the word “as$” instead of “ace” during the whole tournament. The American remarked that the alternate version’s usage wasn’t ideal in various countries and should thus be scrapped.

“I think word “ace” should be universally used worldwide, because this other version does not work in many places,” she said.

Her opinion, which could very well have been light-hearted, however, received backlash as tennis fans pointed out Shriver’s seeming Anglocentrism. Many voiced that tennis was a global sport and thus it was essential to be open-minded about different cultures.

"American imperial thinking! What if 'ace' means 'ass' elsewhere. Tennis is a global sport, open your mind to learning about other cultures rather than imposing your correctness," one fan said.

Sabalenka's Grunt @Radukinaa @PHShriver American imperial thinking! What if 'ace' means 'ass' elsewhere. Tennis is a global sport, open your mind to learning about other cultures rather than imposing your correctness. @PHShriver American imperial thinking! What if 'ace' means 'ass' elsewhere. Tennis is a global sport, open your mind to learning about other cultures rather than imposing your correctness.

"Well, the word "Ace" as written or pronounced in other languages could mean something derogatory too. It's contextual. I think we are more or less global in our perspective and mature in our attitudes to accept the usage of other languages in global sports competitions," another fan wrote.

Rachel P Champagne @MlleChouChoo @PHShriver Well, the word "Ace" as written or pronounced in other languages could mean something derogatory too. It's contextual. I think we are more or less global in our perspective and mature in our attitudes to accept the usage of other languages in global sports competitions. @PHShriver Well, the word "Ace" as written or pronounced in other languages could mean something derogatory too. It's contextual. I think we are more or less global in our perspective and mature in our attitudes to accept the usage of other languages in global sports competitions.

Another fan had a similar take on Shriver’s opinion about the Vienna Open.

“As if you can judge what we use in the german speaking area, stay home if you do not like it,” one tweet read.

Doris @Dorli_Wi Pam Shriver @PHShriver I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. https://t.co/I9cquvIOxW As if you can judge what we use in The german speaking area, stay home if you do not like it 🤡 twitter.com/phshriver/stat… As if you can judge what we use in The german speaking area, stay home if you do not like it 🤡 twitter.com/phshriver/stat…

Here are some more fan reactions:

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer Pam Shriver @PHShriver I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. https://t.co/I9cquvIOxW this is such an american tweet lmfao sorry other languages exist ig twitter.com/PHShriver/stat… this is such an american tweet lmfao sorry other languages exist ig twitter.com/PHShriver/stat…

Krista @BwehRublev Pam Shriver @PHShriver I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. https://t.co/I9cquvIOxW No it works for them just perfectly . It doesn’t work for YOU and anglicism culture twitter.com/phshriver/stat… No it works for them just perfectly . It doesn’t work for YOU and anglicism culture twitter.com/phshriver/stat…

ash 🎯 @IwtfinaIIyfree Pam Shriver @PHShriver I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. https://t.co/I9cquvIOxW personally i think the german version should be universally used world wide but that’s just me twitter.com/phshriver/stat… personally i think the german version should be universally used world wide but that’s just me twitter.com/phshriver/stat…

Sara @SaraelisGarvey Pam Shriver @PHShriver I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. https://t.co/I9cquvIOxW American xenophobia... what else is new? 🙃 twitter.com/PHShriver/stat… American xenophobia... what else is new? 🙃 twitter.com/PHShriver/stat…

Isabelle @ievmartin Pam Shriver @PHShriver I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. I think word “ace” should be universally used world wide, because this other version does not work in many places. https://t.co/I9cquvIOxW Anglo-centrism at its finest. twitter.com/PHShriver/stat… Anglo-centrism at its finest. twitter.com/PHShriver/stat…

Eduard @Eduard39150373 . Disgusting @PHShriver Yeah Right we all must bow to English. There are 6000 languages in the world. I'm fed up with you people. You want to change people's words because they won't sound well to your. Disgusting @PHShriver Yeah Right we all must bow to English. There are 6000 languages in the world. I'm fed up with you people. You want to change people's words because they won't sound well to your 👂. Disgusting

L Passereau @LPassereau @PHShriver Here is the difference between the average American and the average Brit : the Americans don’t think it through and say this sort of think. The Brits are firmly convinced that English should be the lingua franca but don’t dare to say it 🤷🏽 Not sure what is better. Anglocentrism @PHShriver Here is the difference between the average American and the average Brit : the Americans don’t think it through and say this sort of think. The Brits are firmly convinced that English should be the lingua franca but don’t dare to say it 🤷🏽 Not sure what is better. Anglocentrism

Management Anger 2020 @2020Anger @BlairHenley @PHShriver On commentary : “Tennis is a global sport and benefits from the diversity” On Twitter: “Hehehe. Please laugh at my “ass”inine joke insulting other languages and cultures”. @BlairHenley @PHShriver On commentary : “Tennis is a global sport and benefits from the diversity” On Twitter: “Hehehe. Please laugh at my “ass”inine joke insulting other languages and cultures”.

Daniil Medvedev defeats Denis Shapovalov to win Vienna Open title

Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev at the Vienna Open trophy ceremony.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev outsmarted Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the ATP 500 Vienna Open title. With the victory, the Russian claimed his 15th career title and the second of the season alongside three other runner-up finishes. The 26-year-old also climbed one spot in the ATP rankings to World No. 3.

Medvedev, who was competing in his first tournament just days after the birth of his daughter Alisa, dedicated the title win to his wife for giving him “the most beautiful present ever”.

“I was asked if I'm gonna dedicate this trophy to my daughter. And I was sitting there thinking that I'm not gonna dedicate it to my daughter, I'm gonna dedicate it to my wife, because she gave me the most beautiful present ever, my daughter, I was there and these emotions were better than winning any title, so Dasha, Spasibo (Thanks),” he said, adding, “I also like you [Shapovalov] a lot, but I have a wife, we are gonna keep it simple,” he said while accepting the Vienna Open trophy.

Poll : 0 votes