Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur recently wished his girlfriend and British tennis player Katie Boulter a happy birthday.

De Minaur and Boulter are both professional tennis players who have been supporting each other on and off the court. They made their relationship public in 2021 and have been posting images with each other on social media.

They recently celebrated their three-year anniversary in March with a candle-lit dinner and a decorated tree.

On Tuesday, August 1, De Minaur posted a picture of Boulter at sunset on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to this beauty @katieboulter,” De Minaur wrote on Instagram.

Alex de Mnaur on Instagram

The Aussie recently showered praise on Boulter after she claimed her maiden WTA trophy at the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham. She did not lose a single set in the tournament and beat her compatriot Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

This was the first time since 1977 that two British women faced each other in a WTA final. Back then, Sue Barker defeated Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

De Minaur congratulated her on social media by posting a photo of her on his Instagram story on June 18.

“You’re my idol,” De Minaur wrote on Instagram.

Alex de Minaur on Instagram

Alex De Minaur cruises past Skander Mansouri, reaches second round in Los Cabos Open

Alex De Minaur in Wimbledon 2023

Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round after defeating qualifier Skander Mansouri in straight sets on Wednesday, August 2.

De Minaur, who is ranked 19th in the world, showed his superior form and consistency against the Tunisian, who is the World No. 296. He won 6-4, 6-4 in just one hour and 45 minutes.

De Minaur will face Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante in the next round. He is seeking his second title of the year after winning the ATP 500 in Acapulco in February.

The Aussie is also coming off a quarterfinal run at the Atlanta Open, where he was the defending champion. He beat compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening round before losing 6-7 (4), 3-6 to Ugo Humbert in a tight match.

Alex De Minaur is one of the most promising young players on the ATP Tour, known for his speed, tenacity, and fighting spirit. He has won seven career titles and reached a career-high ranking of No. 15 in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter fell to Leylah Fernandez in the second qualifying round of the Citi Open 2023 on Sunday, July 30.