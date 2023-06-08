"This is our biggest result this year, reaching the semifinal" - Casper Ruud anticipates 'fun' French Open clash against Alexander Zverev

Casper Ruud has shared his excitement for his upcoming semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open.

For the second consecutive year, Ruud eased past Holger Rune to reach the semifinals in Paris. Ruud started off the match strongly, winning the first two sets in a convincing manner. Although Rune fought back in the third set by breaking the Norwegian early, his comeback was short-lived as Ruud regained control in the fourth set, ultimately winning the match 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev found himself back in the semifinals of the clay court Major after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in three hours and 22 minutes.

During his post-match press conference, Ruud expressed his excitement for a "fun" semifinal, acknowledging the significance of the clash for both Zverev and himself, as it marked their biggest result of the year.

"It's going to be hopefully a fun one. I think it's great to see Sascha back. I think both for him and me, this is our biggest result this year, reaching the semifinal. I think we will try to play with shoulders down and just try to enjoy it," Casper Ruud said.

The Norwegian shared his admiration for Zverev's comeback at the French Open following his ankle injury in last year's semifinal. He also acknowledged his own struggles with form prior to the clay court Major and expected both players to put on a strong showing in order to reach the final.

"It's been a tough year for Sascha, and he has fought his way back, and he is back in the semifinal here. The beginning of this year for me has not been great, so it's great to get a good result here for me," he said.

"Yeah, I think we will both just try to enjoy the moment. We would both love, of course, to be in the final on Sunday, so we're going to give it all and we're going to be ready to, hopefully, put on a good match," he added.

Casper Ruud-Alexander Zverev French Open SF clash marks their first meeting on clay

Casper Ruud through to the 2023 French Open SF

Alexander Zverev leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Casper Ruud. The Norwegian won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Miami Open quarterfinal in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Each of their three matches so far has come on hard courts, marking their upcoming clash in Paris as their first meeting on clay.

Ruud will be looking to advance to his second consecutive final at the clay court Major. In 2022, the 24-year-old was defeated by Rafael Nadal, who won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to secure his record 14th French Open title.

Meanwhile, Zverev will be on the hunt for his maiden appearance in the Roland Garros final, after having reached the semifinals in 2021 and 2022. He also reached the quarterfinals in Paris on two occasions, in 2018 and 2019.

