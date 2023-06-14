Steffi Graf and Monica Seles played one of the best tennis matches of the 1990s in the 1995 US Open final.

Graf was the top seed and booked her place in the title clash by beating Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 7-6(5) in the semifinals. On the other hand, Seles, who had recently made her return after being absent due to her stabbing, did not drop a single set en route to the final.

The first set was tightly contested but Graf managed to edge Seles out via a tiebreak. However, the latter roared back into the match and bageled the German in the second set to force the match into a decider.

Graf regained momentum during the final set and won it 6-3 to win her fourth title at the US Open. She jumped for joy after sealing the win before embracing her team and later, Seles.

The German was asked in her post-match press conference if she felt happier than she ever did. She responded by claiming that the win was the biggest she ever achieved and that nothing came close to it.

"Yeah. There is no way -- this is the biggest win that I have ever achieved. There is nothing that even comes close to this one," Graf said.

"A lot of obstacles to climb over and a lot of things that, you know, was difficult to focus on because every time something else was coming up and to be able to go through all of that, I just didn't expect it," she added.

The 1995 US Open title also meant that Graf equaled Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova in the Open Era record for the most number of Grand Slam singles titles.

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles locked horns on 15 occasions

Steffi Graf in action at Wimbledon in 1995

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles had a short yet fierce rivalry during their playing days, with the former leading 10-5 in the head-to-head. Most matches between the two came in Grand Slams as they locked horns in six Major finals, two of which came at the US Open.

After 1995, Graf and Seles made it to the title clash of the New York Major the following year. The two were the top two sets and did not drop a single set en route to the final. Graf went on to defeat Seles 7-5, 6-4 to successfully defend her US Ope title.

The last meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1999 French Open, with Graf coming back from a set down to win 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

