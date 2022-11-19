"This is bullsh*t on another level" - Andrey Rublev responds to media reports of his 'unhealthy' diet 

After Andrey Rublev's first two round-robin matches in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals against Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic, a story about players' eating habits was published in Turin's La Stampa newspaper.

In his interview, Gianluca Bernardi, the manager of the restaurant at the Il Circolo della Stampa sports complex, revealed that Novak Djokovic was the most serious about his diet. He also named 25-year-old Rublev as the most gluttonous and the one to drink a lot of cappuccinos.

Recalling one of the weirdest incidents, Bernardi stated that while sitting by the pool, the seventh-ranked Russian ordered cappuccinos alongside grilled shrimp for lunch in the chilly weather of 8° Celsius.

"‘I’m Russian, don’t worry,’ he told me, before stuffing himself with grilled shrimp accompanied by three cappuccinos," Bernardi said.

In an on-court interview after defeating Stefanos Tsitspas on Friday, Rublev responded by saying that everything that was written in the article was "bullsh*t" and that the ATP must take some action. Whether he was serious or just being sarcastic is anybody's guess.

"This is bullsh*t on another level. I don't know. The ATP has to do something because this is unacceptable. I'm like a normal person, I'm drinking cappuccino. But the thing that they were writing there is on another level. I think ATP should do something because it cannot happen in a restaurant of a tennis tournament. My diet, for sure, is not good but it's not that bad either," Andrey Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev to take on Casper Ruud in ATP Finals SF

Casper Ruud (L) and Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev rallied from a set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 42 minutes in their third round-robin match at the 2022 ATP Finals. The Russian, who will compete in the semifinals of the year-end championships for the first time in his career, will lock horns with Casper Ruud, who has a chance of replacing Tsitsipas as the World No. 3 if he reaches the finals.

The two players have met five times so far, with Rublev leading 4-1 in the head-to-head. During his on-court interview on Friday, Rublev said that he was ready for the challenge against one of the nicest players on the tour

"I'll do my best. I respect Casper so much. Like I said, he's one of the nicest persons on the tour, on-court of outside the court. He's super educated. Hopefully, I can show great tennis, it's gonig to be a good challenge for me and we'll see what's going to happen," Ruud said.

